Northern Lights Festival returning to Incline Village, Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors. The schedule is on the organization’s website at NorthernLightsTahoe.com, and most events are free.
Officials predict holiday travel will be busiest in recent history
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials are predicting the holiday season to be one of the busiest in recent history. According to AAA data, nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, an increase of 1.5% over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic travel volume. Of those travelers, more than 7.3 million are estimated to come from California.
Courts order Placer County to rescind Olympic Valley development approvals
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Approvals from the Placer County Board of Supervisors to further develop areas within Olympic Valley have been rescinded following an Aug. 22 court order. At its meeting last week, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously rescinded the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan, which...
Obituary: Darby Peter Brookman
Darby Peter Brookman, loving father, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022, in Truckee, CA at the age of 53. Darby was born to Marian and Art Brookman of Solana Beach, CA on June 20, 1968. He was raised by loving parents alongside his brother, Tory Brookman, and graduated from Torrey Pines High School. He was an avid surfer, traveling the world to catch waves in Mexico, Australia, and Bali, before settling down in Tahoe to enjoy the snow and mountains.
Nevada County Health urges taking steps to stay healthy for holidays
As we prepare to celebrate with family and friends, we have a lot for which to give thanks this season. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, there are now effective vaccines and treatments, and we understand better how to prevent most respiratory diseases. Other respiratory diseases are on...
Nevada County survey seeks feedback on hazardous vegetation ordinance
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is seeking community feedback on improving the current Hazardous Vegetation Ordinance. All residents, property owners, and renters of unincorporated Nevada County are encouraged to provide their input via a survey. The survey will be available through Nov. 28 and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
Election 2022: Nevada County results updated results; town council incumbents take race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Another batch of results were released in Nevada County on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the incumbents for the Truckee Town Council race are still in the lead. With 12,738 votes in Truckee counted, Anna Klovstad sits at 29.6% (3,770), Jan Zabriskie at 27.86% (3,549), David Polivy at 25.71% (3,275) and Suzie Tarnay at 16.83% (2,144).
