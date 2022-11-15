Darby Peter Brookman, loving father, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2022, in Truckee, CA at the age of 53. Darby was born to Marian and Art Brookman of Solana Beach, CA on June 20, 1968. He was raised by loving parents alongside his brother, Tory Brookman, and graduated from Torrey Pines High School. He was an avid surfer, traveling the world to catch waves in Mexico, Australia, and Bali, before settling down in Tahoe to enjoy the snow and mountains.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO