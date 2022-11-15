Brooklinen Just Dropped an Exclusive, Limited-Edition Pendleton Blanket You Need for Cozy Season — Get It Before It Sells Out!

Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50
WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
goodmorningamerica.com
Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now
Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
Sale Alert! Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Furniture Deals That Go Up to 70% Off — Here's What to Shop
Save on couches, corner tables, bed frames, and more If you're looking for home refreshes that won't break the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer just dropped a huge furniture sale with hundreds of impressive deals. For a limited time, you can score up to 70 percent off (yes, you read that right) everything from couches and bed frames to office chairs and vanity stools. Whether you're in the market for storage pieces in your living room or comfortable seating for your bedroom, there are deals...
Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale
“I felt like I was wearing a blanket all day” Now that we're well into the cozy season, droves of Amazon shoppers are snapping up this new sweatshirt. This week, the Efan Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt has secured the top spot on Amazon's Hot New Releases fashion chart, which ranks the best-selling newly dropped clothes, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means the comfy sweatshirt is the most popular new fashion pick on Amazon — an impressive feat considering the site's huge inventory. Buy It!...
These Editor-Tested Pottery Barn Sofas and Rugs Are on Major Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re approaching the busy holiday season, so you’re likely scrambling to get your house ready for impending guests and dashing to finish (or get started on) your gift shopping. We get it — now is not the time for a complete living room revamp. But… it also kind of is. That’s because top home goods retailers are already rolling out their Black Friday deals, so you can find amazing markdowns on things like countertop appliances, bedding, and vacuums. And these aren’t some small, hole-in-the-wall stores, but rather mainstream brands like Pottery Barn, which is offering significant discounts on many of the editor-tested rugs and sofas featured in our Personal Shopper series. Even if you’re completely dissatisfied with the current look of your living room, simply implementing a new sectional or a beautiful handwoven rug will give the space an obvious transformation — and visitors will surely notice. So waste no time, and check out these fabulous finds while they’re on sale.
26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself
Floating candles, a rainfall shower head, a reviewer-loved panini press, and 23 other fall must-haves.
I’ve Tried Several Stylish Options for Hiding My Cat’s Litter Box and This Was by Far the Winner
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With all due respect to my beloved cat, Fat Lou takes a mean poo. Like I remind him, and the great Phoebe Buffay croons in her hit single, it’s not his fault. He eats like he’s still in the shelter, racing to get in every mouthful he can before the older cats smack him away. We’re working on it in therapy. In the mean time, I’ve been putting litter box enclosures to the test against the stench since we moved into our first NYC apartment together. Not only did each one have to contain the consequences of Fat Lou’s potty breaks before the scooper and I could arrive on the scene, they also had to either look good or fade into the background of my decor. It’s probably why you’re even reading this, but let me tell you…it’s slim pickings out there on both fronts. The good news? I have a favorite.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale
In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Away Is Hosting a Rare Black Friday Sale So You Can Score Their Coveted Luggage for a Steal
From the garden to the kitchen to the bedroom, Amy can't stop herself from constantly switching up the style in her living space. When she's not working as a writer and editor, you can (try to) find her traveling the world, hibernating with a great book, and swimming with sea turtles.
Apartment Therapy
The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Holding a Sitewide Black Friday Sale on Small-Space-Friendly Furniture
From the garden to the kitchen to the bedroom, Amy can't stop herself from constantly switching up the style in her living space. When she's not working as a writer and editor, you can (try to) find her traveling the world, hibernating with a great book, and swimming with sea turtles.
Don’t throw away old shower curtains – the ways you can reuse them, from a mattress protector to a picnic blanket
WHEN you replace your shower curtain, home experts have a vital message to remember: don't toss the used liner in the trash. There are plenty of ways you can save money by recycling the plastic sheet with some genius home hacks, the pros said. If you have a decorative shower...
Clorox Your Air: The Germ-Busting Cleaning Brand Is Now Making Air Purifiers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Clorox, the popular cleaning brand known for its disinfecting wipes and surface cleaning sprays is hoping to help keep the air in your home clean as well. Clorox has unveiled a full line of air purifiers, designed to help rid your home of harmful germs, allergens, dust and smoke, in addition to helping reduce viruses and bacteria. First launched in January, Clorox air purifiers are back in stock for the holidays, making them an essential pickup for the busy entertaining...
ETOnline.com
Hydro Flask Water Bottles Are On Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday 2022—Shop The Early Deals Now
Amazon's Black Friday Sale is helping us get our holiday shopping done early this year with savings on everything including the popular Hydro Flask water bottles. The Early Black Friday Sale is here, but you can already score thousands of deals across all categories — including can't-miss discounts on best-selling Hydro Flask water bottles.
hunker.com
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
Apartment Therapy
Brooklinen’s Black Friday Sale Is Packed With Best-List-Winning Pillows, Towels, Quilts, and More
From the garden to the kitchen to the bedroom, Amy can't stop herself from constantly switching up the style in her living space. When she's not working as a writer and editor, you can (try to) find her traveling the world, hibernating with a great book, and swimming with sea turtles.
Brooklinen’s Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale 2022
The luxury bedding brand is offering 20% off everything sitewide, including plush robes, cozy sheets and a comforter made for the colder months.
Before and After: See How Small Changes Make a Big Impact in This Heavily Used Kitchen
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
This Thanksgiving Centerpiece Is So Stylish, You’d Never Guess It’s From Costco — And Less Than $30!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to shopping for holiday decor, Costco might not be the first place you think of, but honestly, maybe it should be! Around the holidays, I’m always finding little touches for my home — whether it’s something traditional like a wreath or more unexpected like a succulent terrarium. On my most recent trip, I spotted a find that I knew instantly would make the perfect centerpiece for my Thanksgiving table: This Sea & Sand Molded Glass Candle.
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0