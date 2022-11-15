What We’re Reading: Moderna Booster Protects Against Omicron Subvariants; Amazon Enters Virtual Health; Omnipod 5 Cable Issue Correction

Read full article on original website
Related
Moderna says new COVID booster effective against subvariants
Moderna on Monday announced its updated, bivalent booster shot creates “significantly higher” antibody levels to defend against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants compared to the biotechnology company’s original shot formula.
Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says
In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Healthline
Pfizer Says Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Significantly Increases Antibodies to Fight Omicron
Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release that bivalent booster shots result in far more antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2, according to study results. The FDA has authorized new COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children as young as 5. The new COVID-19 boosters were authorized before being tested on humans, but...
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover cellular signature to detect pediatric sleep apnea
Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered how obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) changes the profiles of immune cells in the blood, leading to a unique cellular signature that can accurately detect obstructive sleep apnea in children. OSA affects 22 million people in the U.S. including children....
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
NASDAQ
Moderna's (MRNA) Omicron BA.4/5 Booster Jab Study Meets Goal
Shares of Moderna MRNA were up 4.6% after management announced that the phase II/III study evaluating two of its mRNA-based bivalent Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines, mRNA-1273.222 and mRNA-1273.214, achieved their study goals. The phase II/III study evaluated the bivalent COVID vaccines against a booster dose of the original COVID vaccine, Spikevax...
ajmc.com
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said.
Patient avoidance or postponement of care are common reasons for home health care delays, the authors said. Patients discharged from the hospital are at a higher risk of rehospitalization if they experience a delay in postdischarge home health care initiation, according to a new study. The study, published in Journal...
'I'm happy to cooperate': Anthony Fauci brushes off threats from GOP to 'go after every one of his records' and probe his link to Covid lab leak theory if they take the House
Dr Anthony Fauci has claimed he would have ‘no problem at all’ if the GOP were to go through his records for connections to the Covid lab leak theory. The White House’s top pandemic adviser said he would be ‘happy to cooperate’ with any probe because he had ‘nothing to hide’.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Alzheimer Drug Fails; Impact of Repeated COVID-19 Infection; Psychedelic Compounds Approved
Negative trial results come in for Roche’s experimental Alzheimer disease drug; high risks of several adverse outcomes seen with repeated SARS-CoV-2 infection; Colorado has passed a measure to legalize 2 psychedelic compounds for medicinal and recreational use. Roche’s Gantenerumab Fails in Pair of Trials. According to The Wall...
Ars Technica
Right-wing doctor group led by anti-vaccine insurrectionist implodes in scandal
Scandal has reached a full boil at America's Frontline Doctors—the right-wing pseudo-medical group notorious for peddling bogus COVID-19 treatments and fear-mongering over vaccines and other safe, effective health measures. The scandal has split the group—aka AFLDS—into warring factions, with its prominent founder, Simone Gold, accused of a slew of...
MedicalXpress
Study proposes IGF1 gene therapy to delay reproductive senescence and potentially optimize women's health and lifespan
A new research paper titled "IGF1 gene therapy in middle-aged female rats delays reproductive senescence through its effects on hypothalamic GnRH and kisspeptin neurons" has been published in Aging. The process of aging is the result of progressive loss of homeostasis and functional body impairment, including the central nervous system,...
tipranks.com
Ascendis Pharma’s Growth Hormone Shows Promising Results in China
Biopharmaceutical company Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) and Visen Pharmaceuticals’ long-acting growth hormone lonapegsomatropin has demonstrated superior efficacy to daily hGH in a pivotal Phase 3 study in children with growth hormone deficiency. The drug has been licensed by ASND to Visen and is being developed in Greater China. The once-a-week...
ajmc.com
The Challenge of Determining Disease Severity in Atopic Dermatitis: Dr Peter A. Lio
Atopic dermatitis is a dynamic disease that may feel worse than it looks, which can make determining disease severity tricky, explained Peter A. Lio, MD. Disease severity is not as straightforward as it seems in atopic dermatitis (AD), said Peter A. Lio, MD, clinical assistant professor of pediatrics and dermatology, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Some of the factors that need to be taken into account are the fact that the disease is dynamic, it may feel different than it looks, and response to treatment can be variable.
ajmc.com
The Impact of PCSK9 Modulation on Cardiovascular Outcomes: Recent Advances and the Managed Care Implications
To claim CE credit for this activity, please visit http://www.pharmacytimes.org/pcsk9-ajmc. Introduction to Hypercholesterolemia: Epidemiology and the Burden of Disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide.1,2 The burden of CVD mortality continues to increase alongside modifiable risk factors.1,3 Hypercholesterolemia is of particular concern given that elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are a primary driver of atherosclerotic CVD (ASCVD).4 It is estimated that nearly 94 million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL, yet approximately half of all adults who could benefit from pharmacologic treatment are taking it.3.
ajmc.com
CGM Suggests Next-Gen Basal Insulin Analogs Lead to Similar Time-in-Range in T1D
These second-generation basal insulin analogs, Gla-300 and IDeg-100, also had similar safety profiles, investigators found. A new study of second-generation basal insulin analogs shows insulin glargine (Lantus) is noninferior to insulin degludec (Tresiba) compared with the time patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) spend within their target glucose ranges.The study also marks the first time that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)-based time in range (TIR) has been used as the primary efficacy end point in a randomized comparison of second-generation glucose analogs.
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
In addition to the drug approval, the FDA approved a companion diagnostic to be used to identify patients who are eligible to receive the treatment. The FDA granted mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere, ImmunoGen) accelerated approval for adults with folate receptor α (FRα)–positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer for patients who have received 1 to 3 previous systemic treatment regimens.
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Restores Aflibercept Expression in Wet AMD
4D Molecular Therapeutics plans to initiate enrollment in the phase 2 randomized portion of the study in the first quarter of 2023. The gene therapy 4D-150(4D Molecular Therapeutics) has demonstrated efficacy in updated data from participants with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in cohort 1 of the phase 1/2 PRISM trial (NCT05197270).
ajmc.com
EHR Data Show MM Treatment Burden Higher Than Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia
This new study shows how using electronic health record (EHR) data can objectively quantify patient treatment burden among individuals who have multiple myeloma (MM) compared with patient-reported outcomes, which can be subject to recall bias. Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have a higher treatment burden from the health care they...
NASDAQ
U.S. FDA advisers back Ardelyx's kidney disease drug
Nov 16 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended the approval of Ardelyx Inc's ARDX.O drug for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, more than a year after the regulator had rejected it. The panel voted 9-4 in favor of the...
Comments / 0