Read full article on original website
Related
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him
Another week in Formula 1, another week where the spotlight is on this year’s double world champions for all the wrong reasons. After the cost-cap saga and Sky Sports boycott that has overshadowed Red Bull’s imperious march to Drivers and Constructors glory in the past month, Christian Horner’s team have now completed an unwanted hat-trick. That spotlight shows no sign of dimming.Max Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders in the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, ignoring an instruction from his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to make way for Sergio Perez, is as selfish as it is...
Mick Schumacher increasingly likely to join Mercedes in 2023
Mick Schumacher is increasingly likely to join Mercedes as Daniel Ricciardo is expected to join Red Bull for the 2023 season.
racer.com
Ferrari in “defense mode” against Mercedes - Sainz
Carlos Sainz admits Ferrari is in “defense mode” against Mercedes as the pair fight over second place in the constructors’ championship at the final round of the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Mercedes started the season comfortably adrift of Ferrari and Red Bull, who...
Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Top Speed
The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip
Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
F1 LIVE: Ferrari respond to rumours that Mattia Binotto will be axed at end of season
Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.A report in Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026. However, Ferrari have moved...
BBC
Formula 1: Mick Schumacher set to lose seat as Nico Hulkenberg joins Haas
Mick Schumacher looks set to be left without a Formula 1 race seat next season after Haas signed veteran Nico Hulkenberg to replace him. Schumacher has not done enough in his two seasons with the US-based team to convince them to retain him for 2023. Hulkenberg, 35, will return to...
Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Mick Schumacher in 2023
Mick Schumacher remains without a contract to compete in Formula 1 next year. So where will he end up for the 2023 season?. There are just two seats remaining on the Formula 1 grid for the 2023 season which do not yet have confirmed drivers. While the current driver of one of those seats knows he won’t be back next year, the current driver of the other, Mick Schumacher, is facing an uncertain future.
racer.com
Hulkenberg's midfield experience behind Haas signing - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says experience of improving midfield teams is the main reason Nico Hulkenberg was chosen to replace Mick Schumacher. Hulkenberg will join Haas in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen, with Schumacher leaving the team after two years in Formula 1. Steiner insists Schumacher was given as long as possible to try and retain the seat- only signing contracts and confirming the news on Wednesday – but says Hulkenberg’s history racing for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault won out.
Brawn GP Teases Potential Return To Formula 1
Formula 1's most successful team - with a 100% championship win rate - may return to the sport in 2026. Brawn GP, which won both the Driver's and Constructor's Championships in 2009, posted a cryptic, blurry photo to its official Twitter account suggesting a return to the sport is imminent.
Lewis Hamilton’s year-on-year F1 win record won’t be ‘prioritised’ in Abu Dhabi, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022. This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record. Should he claim victory at Yas...
Autoweek.com
Senna Gets a Statue, Hamilton Gets Citizenship at F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
It’s Luis Hamilton do Brasil, more track time for America’s Logan Sargeant, and drivers are already eager to switch to their new teams. Here’s Autoweek’s notebook of the São Paulo GP. Senna Sculpture Unveiled at Interlagos. An impressive sculpture of the late Ayrton Senna was...
racer.com
Ocon clashes were overblown - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says the collisions with Esteban Ocon in the Sprint in Brazil were a one-off after they raced cleanly into the points in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday. Contact between the two drivers in Saturday’s Sprint left them with both damage and at the back of the field for the grand prix, but they delivered impressive drives as Alonso climbed through from 17th on the grid to fifth, with Ocon eighth.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton won’t receive any favours to maintain record in Abu Dhabi
Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year win record in Formula 1 won’t be prioritised this weekend in Abu Dhabi.Seven-time world champion Hamilton has won at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1, dating all the way back to his rookie season of 2007, but he is yet to finish top of the podium in 2022.This weekend’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in dramatic and controversial fashion last year - represents the 37-year-old’s final opportunity to maintain his year-on-year record.Should he claim victory at Yas Marina, he would be...
racer.com
Water leak almost cost Russell maiden win
A water leak almost ended George Russell’s race in the in the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Russell controlled the race at Interlagos comfortably and then had the pace to keep teammate Lewis Hamilton at bay following a safety car restart with just over 10 laps remaining. It provided Russell with his first win in Formula 1 – having come extremely close in 2020 when he replaced the unwell Hamilton in Bahrain – but Wolff says there was nearly more late heartbreak.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Comments / 0