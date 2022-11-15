Read full article on original website
City Council to hold regular meeting Friday afternoon
The city of Cape Coral will hold a regular City Council meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The agenda will include certification of the Nov. 8 election, the swearing in and oaths of office for those elected, as well as member assignments to various boards and committees.
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of Post-Ian Aerial Photography
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell has announced the addition of aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties. The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm. Caldwell encourages all taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.
The city of Cape Coral says they’re on track to have 90 percent of hurricane debris picked up by end of November
The city of Cape Coral is on track to have 90 percent of the debris from the Hurricane picked up by the end of November. The second and third passes are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Since debris collection began on Oct. 5, the city...
First responders recognized for service above and beyond
An annual recognition of local first responders was set for Thursday night at FOS Furniture in Cape Coral, as their Business After Hours event paid homage to those who protect and serve. Members of the Cape Coral Police Department, Cape Coral Fire Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were to...
Sun Splash season pass proceeds to benefit SWFL Hurricane Ian Hospitality Hurricane Relief Fund
Sun Splash Family Waterpark’s 2023 season passes are on sale now through Dec. 4 for $59.99. A portion of the proceeds from each pass sold will go to United Way’s SWFL Hurricane Ian Hospitality Relief Fund. United Way of Lee County has partnered with Collaboratory to create a...
The Best of Cape gather for awards luncheon
When Shannon Weimar, owner of “Let’s Face It,” learned she had won the award for Best Facials for the annual “Best of Cape Coral,” she was beyond excited, as it was the first time she had won an award like this after three years. “I...
Roadwatch Update – 11/18/22
• Burnt Store Road from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road: This project consists of widening Burnt Store Road to four lanes. The project also includes construction of a new bridge over Shadroe Canal, drainage installation, and lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent Northbound and Southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution while driving in the area. This south segment from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road costs $13.6 million. The contractor is Wright Construction. The project is expected to be completed by Early 2023. Motorists should expect a new traffic pattern where the northbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed lanes. For questions, please contact Lisa Macias at 239-337-1071.
Health officials issue Red Tide Alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of red tide blooms near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near Blind Pass, and Little Bokeelia Island. This is in response to water samples taken on Nov. 14. The public should exercise caution in and around Pine Island sound and South Charlotte Harbor.
Cape Coral Art League announces shows, classes
The Cape Coral Art League has scheduled the following classes and events. • Open Painting class — Wednesdays in December and January from 1-4 p.m. Open to the public. • Water Wonderland show — Dec. 5-29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. A Wine and Cheese Reception will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, 5-6:30 p.m. Free parking and entry.
Gulf Coast Village hosts Veteran’s Day Celebration
Gulf Coast Village and its sponsor Volunteers of America National Services hosted a Veteran’s Day Celebration to honor the senior living community’s 54 veteran residents. In addition to treating veterans and families to a special Veteran’s Day lunch, The Home Depot Foundation contributed $133,953 to Gulf Coast Village to support its veteran services.
Spirit of the Holidays
Local non-profits are working to ensure a Thanksgiving that embraces the spirit of the holiday’s roots — sharing with those in need. The Cape Coral Caring Center on Southeast 47th Street has been working hard to make sure those who seek out their services leave with a meal, resources, and most importantly, a smile.
Living Nativity Returns to Messiah Lutheran
After three years, the Living Nativity Diorama is returning to Messiah Lutheran Church on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. But even though there have been many obstacles like COVID, participation and even Hurricane Ian, the congregation at Messiah has responded this year with a renewed passion for this live event.
Annual Calvin Peete Classic held at Magnolia Landing
With all that has happened in Southwest Florida recently, a little diversion can be the best thing. On Nov. 12, the North Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce held its sixth-annual Calvin Peete Golf Classic at the Magnolia Landing Country Club, giving those on the course and those who sponsored the event a carefree day on the course.
Teams sought for Bohanon charity softball tourney
Many Southwest Florida families are unable to afford Christmas gifts this year, especially with recovery efforts under way after Hurricane Ian that are making matters worse. That isn’t going to stop the Tommy Bohanon Foundation from spreading holiday cheer as it will host its third annual charity softball tournament at the Northwest Cape Coral Softball Complex on Saturday, Nov. 27, to help local families in need enjoy the holidays this year.
Prep Report 11-18-22
Bishop Verot 2, Cape Coral 0: Alyvia Mueller and Lila Dinkle scored for the Vikings (1-1), with assists from Kylie Dutton and Lea Scotti. Liliian Nurnane had four saves for the shutout win in net. The loss left the Seahawks 1-1. Mariner 7, Gulf Coast 0: Caroline Pelkofski scored twice...
Athletes of the Week – 11/18/22
The two-way star galloped for 272 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run, and recorded an interception during the Red Knight’s FHSAA 3S Region 4 opening-round 49-13 playoff win over Barron Collier. “It feels great to get my first playoff win. Coach Mack said in the playoffs you either step...
