wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Offers Steve Austin Another WrestleMania Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring this year at WrestleMania 38, and WWE has reportedly offered him a second match. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April to close out Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the match, reports surfaced about how Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to making similar appearances in the future.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Historic Landmark Regarding WWE Raw
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to share a milestone. For the first time ever, there was an all-female photo team to staff a WWE show. The milestone happened on the November 14 edition of "WWE Raw." "During last night's "#WWERaw" in Louisville, @WWE's Georgiana Dallas, Andrea Kellaway &...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
Rhea Ripley joins Damage CTRL's WWE Survivor Series WarGames team
Damage CTRL's WarGames team is set.
tjrwrestling.net
Report On How Triple H Views Gunther Compared To How Vince McMahon Felt
A new report has shed some light on Triple H being a big fan of WWE superstar GUNTHER while Vince McMahon apparently didn’t think so highly about the Austrian superstar. The current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been a part of WWE since 2019 when he was assigned to the NXT UK brand. Paul “Triple H” Levesque was running talents and overseeing the NXT & NXT UK brands when GUNTHER (then named WALTER) signed.
