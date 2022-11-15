Read full article on original website
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
It’s officially time for the Wine, Beer & Food Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival officially kicks off today at 4pm! We talk to Dawn Baker with the show to get a sneak preview of all the things you can check out this weekend plus we get a sneak preview at some of the delicious food with Chef Genevieve Vang from Bangkok 96 Street Food. Chef Genevieve is an accomplished expert in Thai and Hmong cuisine who has won numerous accolades for her culinary skills and dynamic style of cooking. Both of her award-winning restaurants, Bangkok 96 and Bangkok 96 Street Food, are consistently voted #1 Thai restaurants in Metro Detroit. In fact, her commitment to healthy, innovative and high-quality foods has brought her recognition as a 2019 James Beard Award semi-finalist nominee and the 2019 Best Chef by Eater Detroit.
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
What to expect in this year's Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
The Kalamazoo Holiday Parade is back this Saturday and there will be plenty to do outside of watching the procession. (Nov. 18, 2022) What to expect in this year’s Kalamazoo Holiday Parade. The Kalamazoo Holiday Parade is back this Saturday and there will be plenty to do outside of...
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
Weekend Fun Guide 11/18-11/20
The Maple Hill Holiday Parade is going on this Saturday, November 19th starting at 11am in downtown Kalamazoo. The Parade will start at Lovell St and loop all the way back circling Bronson Park and the State Theatre where Maranda will be waving on top of their sign! You can find more information about the parade route, parking information and more here.
City of Kentwood announces 2022 holiday light display contest
The City of Kentwood has announced the return of its holiday light display contest for 2022. Photos of displays can be submitted December 1-14.
On the Lash performs in studio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival kicks off tomorrow afternoon. In addition to the many things to sample while you’re at DeVos Place, you’ll also be entertained by a variety of bands and musical guests and today we’re excited to give you a preview! We have Joel and John from On the Lash, a band based out of Kalamazoo.
Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3...
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Kalamazoo diner offers workers a ‘second chance’
Kalamazoo's newest restaurant is serving more than just a wholesome breakfast or lunch.
Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
Predict the Total Snowfall and Win a $250 Gift Card!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!. Storm Team 8 is challenging you to predict the total snowfall in Grand Rapids for this winter season. The closest prediction will win a $250 gift card! Don’t miss your chance to make you guess and win big!
Caledonia woman's dream comes true by winning free smile makeover
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A local oral surgery office is granting a Kent County woman a $50,000 smile makeover -- for free. It's part of the Smile Again program to give back to those in need of the life-changing dental implant surgery. Dr. Mark Jesin delivered the big surprise to...
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
Empowering yourself for a better mindset
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a little more than six weeks left in 2022. That means its time to start thinking about your goals and resolutions for the next year and maybe one of your goals is to be a little more self-reflective. If so, we have a great book for you!
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles
Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
