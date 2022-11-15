We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re approaching the busy holiday season, so you’re likely scrambling to get your house ready for impending guests and dashing to finish (or get started on) your gift shopping. We get it — now is not the time for a complete living room revamp. But… it also kind of is. That’s because top home goods retailers are already rolling out their Black Friday deals, so you can find amazing markdowns on things like countertop appliances, bedding, and vacuums. And these aren’t some small, hole-in-the-wall stores, but rather mainstream brands like Pottery Barn, which is offering significant discounts on many of the editor-tested rugs and sofas featured in our Personal Shopper series. Even if you’re completely dissatisfied with the current look of your living room, simply implementing a new sectional or a beautiful handwoven rug will give the space an obvious transformation — and visitors will surely notice. So waste no time, and check out these fabulous finds while they’re on sale.

7 DAYS AGO