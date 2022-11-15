ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds

This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
Amancay Tapia

Robust House Plants

One regular mistake people make when caring for their plants is overwatering, particularly if your plant belongs to one of the less thirsty species. By overwatering you are pretty much drowning your plant as the roots need air to breathe and if the soil is constantly being watered and therefore wet, the roots of won't be able to breathe. Here are some popular plants that require little irrigation.
Apartment Therapy

This Thanksgiving Centerpiece Is So Stylish, You’d Never Guess It’s From Costco — And Less Than $30!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to shopping for holiday decor, Costco might not be the first place you think of, but honestly, maybe it should be! Around the holidays, I’m always finding little touches for my home — whether it’s something traditional like a wreath or more unexpected like a succulent terrarium. On my most recent trip, I spotted a find that I knew instantly would make the perfect centerpiece for my Thanksgiving table: This Sea & Sand Molded Glass Candle.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: See How Small Changes Make a Big Impact in This Heavily Used Kitchen

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
Apartment Therapy

These Editor-Tested Pottery Barn Sofas and Rugs Are on Major Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re approaching the busy holiday season, so you’re likely scrambling to get your house ready for impending guests and dashing to finish (or get started on) your gift shopping. We get it — now is not the time for a complete living room revamp. But… it also kind of is. That’s because top home goods retailers are already rolling out their Black Friday deals, so you can find amazing markdowns on things like countertop appliances, bedding, and vacuums. And these aren’t some small, hole-in-the-wall stores, but rather mainstream brands like Pottery Barn, which is offering significant discounts on many of the editor-tested rugs and sofas featured in our Personal Shopper series. Even if you’re completely dissatisfied with the current look of your living room, simply implementing a new sectional or a beautiful handwoven rug will give the space an obvious transformation — and visitors will surely notice. So waste no time, and check out these fabulous finds while they’re on sale.
Apartment Therapy

This Family’s 20-Room Mansion Was Once a Funeral Home, and They Turned the Embalming Room into a Cigar Lounge

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy