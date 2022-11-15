Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
New physical therapy business opens in Pipestone
Theresa Stangle has opened a new physical therapy business called Reactive Wellness in a suite at The 109 at 109 West Main Street in Pipestone. “It’s a cash-based physical therapy clinic right here in Pipestone,” Stangle said. “Cash based meaning that I do not accept insurances, but people can submit their claims [to their insurance provider] after paying me in person.”
pipestonestar.com
PAS alumni to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Four Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) graduates will perform with the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24. They include Matthew Dulas, a drum major; Rose Baerenwald, who plays clarinet; Bradley Willey, who plays trombone; and Owen Minet, who plays bass drum.
pipestonestar.com
Meeting the demand: Pipestone County EMS looking for more staff
The demand is great. In 2022, the Pipestone County Ambulance is on track for around 1,040 to 1,050 calls. This number includes local emergency calls, standby calls and non-transports. This is an average of 87 calls per month or 2.86 calls per day, according to Director of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Emergency Management (EM) Casey Sievert.
pipestonestar.com
Election leads to write-ins and vacant council seat
Several cities in Pipestone County had seats that were up for election on Nov. 8 for which no one filed and even more had seats for which candidates ran unopposed. The seats for which no one filed include Hatfield mayor and two city council seats, Holland mayor and one city council seat, Ihlen mayor and one city council seat, and one Trosky city council seat, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. When that happens, the person with the most write-in votes wins. If that individual accepts the position, they are sworn into office in January like any other candidate. If they decline the position, a vacancy exists and a city council can appoint someone to fill the position until it can be filled by election. It was not yet clear as of Monday, Nov. 14 who would fill the open seats in the local communities.
pipestonestar.com
Remarkable run: Pipestone Area volleyball team concludes stellar campaign as state’s Class AA consolation runners-up
Pipestone Area certainly enjoyed its ‘cake’ at the 2022 Class AA state volleyball tournament Thursday-Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Although the Arrows (27-7) weren’t able to completely apply icing to their entry prize, earned by winning the Section 3AA crown the previous week, they won 1-of-3 matches and finished as consolation runner’s-up (sixth place) – giving the senior-laden side plenty to be proud of after attaining the goal they’d set for themselves directly following their final match of the 2021 campaign.
Comments / 0