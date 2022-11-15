Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Days Gone By Week of Nov. 14, 2022
While threshing on J. R. Hubbard’s place west of town today, John Ross came near losing his separator. Mr. Hubbard left here a little before noon for the farm to see how the work was getting on, and just as he reached there a sudden cry of fire was raised, and before anything could be done in the high wind the fire spread rapidly, and to make a long story short, about 600 bushels of oats were destroyed in a few moments, and only by the greatest exertion was the threshing machine saved. Fortunately it occurred today, for the machine was just finishing the last setting of grain. A day or two earlier and much more grain would have been destroyed.
pipestonestar.com
New physical therapy business opens in Pipestone
Theresa Stangle has opened a new physical therapy business called Reactive Wellness in a suite at The 109 at 109 West Main Street in Pipestone. “It’s a cash-based physical therapy clinic right here in Pipestone,” Stangle said. “Cash based meaning that I do not accept insurances, but people can submit their claims [to their insurance provider] after paying me in person.”
pipestonestar.com
Dulas and Brown respectively named Section 3AA and 3A Coaches of the Year
The multitude of roles today’s high school athletic coaches must play just to get through a season, let alone compete for sub-Section, Section and State tournament titles would astound the most gifted multi-taskers. Recently, Pipestone Area head coach Dave Dulas and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton skipper Daynica Brown were honored for those...
pipestonestar.com
Jones to resign as city administrator
Pipestone City Administrator Jeff Jones submitted and the city council approved his letter of resignation, effective Dec. 20, during the council’s Nov. 7 meeting. Jones said he recently completed his 20th year as city administrator and thought that was a good time to retire. He described his time as city administrator as interesting, exciting and challenging.
pipestonestar.com
American Education Week
This is American Education Week across our nation, and we look to raise awareness about the critical need to provide every child with a quality public education. It truly does take a community to support a school so that every child can grow and achieve in the 21st century. Rural schools provide great opportunities and we educate twenty percent of the nation’s children.
pipestonestar.com
Election leads to write-ins and vacant council seat
Several cities in Pipestone County had seats that were up for election on Nov. 8 for which no one filed and even more had seats for which candidates ran unopposed. The seats for which no one filed include Hatfield mayor and two city council seats, Holland mayor and one city council seat, Ihlen mayor and one city council seat, and one Trosky city council seat, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. When that happens, the person with the most write-in votes wins. If that individual accepts the position, they are sworn into office in January like any other candidate. If they decline the position, a vacancy exists and a city council can appoint someone to fill the position until it can be filled by election. It was not yet clear as of Monday, Nov. 14 who would fill the open seats in the local communities.
pipestonestar.com
Remarkable run: Pipestone Area volleyball team concludes stellar campaign as state’s Class AA consolation runners-up
Pipestone Area certainly enjoyed its ‘cake’ at the 2022 Class AA state volleyball tournament Thursday-Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Although the Arrows (27-7) weren’t able to completely apply icing to their entry prize, earned by winning the Section 3AA crown the previous week, they won 1-of-3 matches and finished as consolation runner’s-up (sixth place) – giving the senior-laden side plenty to be proud of after attaining the goal they’d set for themselves directly following their final match of the 2021 campaign.
Comments / 0