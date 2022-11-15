Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
MTHS holds ‘Kiss-a-Pig’ wheelchair fundraiser
The definition of community service is work done by a person or group that benefits others. Students at Miami Trace High School (MTHS) collaborated for a worthy cause while also promoting a sense of culture within the student body. The school-wide Kiss-a-Pig Wheelchair Fundraiser occurred in late October with the intent of purchasing a wheelchair for the high school. MTHS students did not disappoint.
Record-Herald
Retired teachers present 2022 scholarship
Fayette County Retired Teachers are conducting a membership campaign for retired educators who would like to join the organization. Each year the group donates to several community projects and awards a $1,000 scholarship to a local graduating senior. The 2022 scholarship recipient was Kassie Wiseman (left), shown receiving her award from Cindy Sagar, a member of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association scholarship committee. A graduate of WSHS, Kassie is now attending Youngstown State University preparing to become a primary intervention specialist. Retired educators in Fayette County and surrounding areas are invited to get more information about FCRTA by calling Karen Bernard, 740-505-3268.
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Nov. 21-25 is as follows:. Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit. Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Closed. THURSDAY. Closed — Happy Thanksgiving!
Record-Herald
McCane chosen as Hometown Hero
Modern Woodmen Washington Court House Chapter 5458 recently recognized Beth McCane as its 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Hero. A dinner was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Our Place Restaurant to present the award. McCane is known professionally in Fayette County as director of sales and marketing for Carriage Court...
Record-Herald
Celebrate loved ones with a Hospice holiday ornament
DAYTON, Ohio — Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament. This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans, of Carriage House Glass, to...
Record-Herald
In the service of others
For the 11th year, the First Presbyterian Church congregation will prepare a hot Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 for Fayette County residents who are homebound. The meal consisting of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and dessert will be delivered by church members and community friends before noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Record-Herald
Do not forget God’s Word
James 1:23 & 24, “For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.”. We forget...
Record-Herald
Adena’s commitment to patient safety recognized
CHILLICOTHE, OH – For the second time this year and the third consecutive evaluation period, Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has been nationally recognized for its success in living up to its commitment to protect patients from harm and error while in the hospital. Following up on its ‘A’...
Record-Herald
WCHCS talks ‘state of the district’
At Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting, a “state of the district” address was given, and several students were honored for their testing performances. During his presentation at Liberty Hall, WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey spoke about some of the stats and...
Record-Herald
Destination Outlets announces Black Friday hours
Destination Outlets Jeffersonville has set its hours for Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend. Friday, Nov 25: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov 26: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov 27: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. there will be...
Comments / 0