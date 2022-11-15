Fayette County Retired Teachers are conducting a membership campaign for retired educators who would like to join the organization. Each year the group donates to several community projects and awards a $1,000 scholarship to a local graduating senior. The 2022 scholarship recipient was Kassie Wiseman (left), shown receiving her award from Cindy Sagar, a member of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association scholarship committee. A graduate of WSHS, Kassie is now attending Youngstown State University preparing to become a primary intervention specialist. Retired educators in Fayette County and surrounding areas are invited to get more information about FCRTA by calling Karen Bernard, 740-505-3268.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO