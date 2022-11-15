Read full article on original website
Search on for suspect in Martinsville stabbing that sent one to hospital
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized and a woman was injured Thursday after being stabbed during a domestic-related altercation in Martinsville Thursday evening, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Police say they responded at 5:05 p.m. to the 20 block of Progress Drive in reference to the altercation.
Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. Martinsville Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Progress Drive. A press release states police responded in reference to a domestic-related fight that led to […]
Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for an October 7, 2021, armed robbery that happened in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street. Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Nov. 18:. Three counts of robbery by use of...
Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.
18-year-old convicted in connection with October 2021 armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been convicted by a Lynchburg jury in connection with an armed robbery that happened last October, according to Lynchburg’s Commonwealth Attorney. On Oct. 7, 2021, around 3:32 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department got reports of a robbery and shots fired in the...
Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon. Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported stolen November 6. The image below is of a vehicle of the same model.
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
Danville Police urge public to lock car doors due to spike in thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is urging members of the public to lock their car doors, after a recent uptick in vehicle thefts. There have been 200 thefts from vehicles in Danville this year, a 90% increase from last year. A significant number of those thefts were able to happen because vehicles were left unlocked, according to police.
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
18-year-old with Autism Reported Missing by Gretna Police
The Gretna Police Department is searching for missing 18-year-old that suffers from autism. On Tuesday, November 15 at approximately 10:48PM, the Gretna Police Department responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street, in reference to a missing person. The responding officers were met by the complainant regarding her 18 year...
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
Police seeking information on shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and was transported for medical treatment. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and the victim met with each other at their vehicles in the parking lot immediately prior to the shooting incident. It appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals.
Police: One person hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Lynchburg in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue Thursday. About 1 p.m., officers responded to 800 Greenfield Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back. The initial investigation indicates the victim was walking in the parking lot of the Greenfield Market toward Greenfield Drive when he was shot. He then went to the Greenfield address and after officers arrived, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Reidsville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is requesting community assistance in finding a wanted man. According to police, Orek Jaqualle Hooper, 22, is wanted in relation to “felony narcotics violations.” Investigators say that Hooper “is known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville.” Anyone with any information regarding […]
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Officials say the crash happened at mile marker 133.9. The north right shoulder is closed, authorities say. As of 1:51 p.m., traffic was...
Lynchburg drug dealer sentenced to prison
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Lynchburg will spend decades in prison for distributing large quantities of drugs. According to a release, 38-year-old Quentin Lowell Horsley was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison. He was convicted in March of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the...
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office gives back for Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. – “You never know who is falling on hard times. We’re happy to help anybody. We don’t look down on nobody. We smile, we greet them with a smile when they come because it could be you,” Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office volunteer Gloria Baker said.
