Blankets are pretty much the universal metaphor for comfort and security, which is why it’s often used as a prop for people, especially kids, to hide under when they’re scared. Adults might not want to admit it, but they’re also just as dependent on blankets for both physiological and psychological reasons. Many would wrap themselves up in a blanket while binging videos on a cold night, while others can’t even sleep without a blanket covering their bodies. Unfortunately, the comfort of blankets often drops when the temperature rises, particularly because they aren’t meant to be used during warm days and nights. Not unless they’re made with an innovative fabric like Casamera’s cozy blanket that will tempt you to never leave the confines of your bed, day or night, all year round.

16 HOURS AGO