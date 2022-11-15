Read full article on original website
I’m an interior design expert, there are 7 bedroom mistakes everyone makes – & they make your room feel so much smaller
YOUR bedroom should be your sanctuary but according to experts many of ours are anything but. Experts at Instrument have highlighted the seven common mistakes people make that are limiting the potential of their bedroom. Here they share their top mistakes that could turn your dreamland into a nightmare.. Clutter...
An Expert Explains The Best Ways To Organize Your Small Bedroom
You may feel like it's impossible to keep a tiny or cramped space neat, but it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best tips for small spaces.
WPTV
How To Make Your Bed More Comfortable With Softer Sheets
There’s nothing quite like sliding into bed at night into comfortable, warm sheets and blankets. But when they’re new, even the highest-quality sheets can feel a bit scratchy or even stiff. That’s because sheets often come with chemical coatings applied by the manufacturer. These make sheets feel crisp and clean — but the downside is that they’re just not as soft and snuggly as you’d like. On the other hand, sheets can also get rougher over time, especially if they’re of cheaper materials that pill and break down.
livingetc.com
Can you wash pillows in a washing machine? Here's what experts have to say
When was the last time you washed your pillow? No, we don't mean your removable pillowcase, we're talking about your actual pillow. Knowing how to keep this integral bedding component clean is key to healthier and more restful sleep, but the chances are you're not washing it regularly enough. All of this begs the question, how do you actually wash a pillow, and can you put them inside your washing machine?
Here's How to Install a Floating Shelf In You Bathroom Without Using Any Tools
So easy that anyone can do this!
tinyhousetalk.com
His Full Time Tiny House with a Home Office
The Milanda tiny house from Baluchon is their latest beautiful build designed for owner, Philippe. Since remote work has become a normal part of his life, he asked for a dedicated office space. They tucked a desk under the staircase and separated it from the rest of the home with a wooden partition.
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
BHG
Make This Easy DIY Command Center for Your Kitchen
Kitchens are the heart of a home, but with so much traffic, they can also become chaotic and cluttered. Streamline your space by transforming the inside of your cabinet doors into an efficient hub of resources and reminders. Transform a frequently used cabinet into a DIY kitchen command center complete with all the guidance you need to prep, cook, and entertain at home. You'll be a smarter, more organized cook, and everyone in your home can contribute to shopping lists and meal prep.
housebeautiful.com
The 2022 Whole Home Proves That Every Room in Your House Needs Appliances
When you're planning appliances for your home, it's time to think way outside the box—and beyond the kitchen. In this year's lavishly equipped House Beautiful Whole Home in Atlanta, designers have placed Signature Kitchen Suite appliances in rooms that may surprise you, adding a luxurious level of convenience throughout the house.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Avoid a Holiday Food Hangover
The season of indulgence is upon us once again. But you may be determined not to succumb to all those festive treats this year because they don’t always treat your body so well. Enjoy four favorites, without feeling worse for wear, with these tips. Cheese. The high fat and...
yankodesign.com
Casamera blanket and slippers embrace you with comfort all year round
Blankets are pretty much the universal metaphor for comfort and security, which is why it’s often used as a prop for people, especially kids, to hide under when they’re scared. Adults might not want to admit it, but they’re also just as dependent on blankets for both physiological and psychological reasons. Many would wrap themselves up in a blanket while binging videos on a cold night, while others can’t even sleep without a blanket covering their bodies. Unfortunately, the comfort of blankets often drops when the temperature rises, particularly because they aren’t meant to be used during warm days and nights. Not unless they’re made with an innovative fabric like Casamera’s cozy blanket that will tempt you to never leave the confines of your bed, day or night, all year round.
dcnewsnow.com
Helix memory foam mattress review: We tested lumbar support and comfort for side sleepers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our experience with the Helix Twilight Luxe mattress. Sleeping on an uncomfortable or worn-out mattress can lead to a host of issues, ranging from poor sleep to back pain. However, finding a replacement mattress, especially for side sleepers, can feel like a gamble.
Best mattress 2022: Memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed
Choosing the best mattresses for you can improve your sleep quality, making it vital that you opt for the right one. When we sleep, we give our brains and body a chance to repair, recover and process our thoughts. Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help to maintain overall health, weight and energy levels. And one of the most important factors affecting your sleep is your environment, including your mattress.According to The Sleep Charity, the average person spends about a third of their life asleep. If the average life of a mattress is seven years...
