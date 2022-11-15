Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Letter to the Community: Best of Aggieland voting now open
The time has come for you to help us determine the Best of Aggieland for 2022!. Best of Aggieland has been published as a local features magazine from The Battalion since 2018, allowing students, faculty, staff and community members to help us highlight what makes Bryan-College Station special. This year, the editorial staff has two main objectives for the magazine: to highlight our storytelling on multiple platforms and to bring the focus back to locally-owned or operated businesses. In order to tell the story of Aggieland, we’ve developed two groupings of stories, our staff selected topics and those voted best by the community.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Correct An Opponent To The Regional Mobility Authority
Brazos County commissioners spend part of Tuesday’s meeting setting the record straight about the failed attempt to raise vehicle registration fees to help fund transportation projects. County judge Duane Peters told an opponent to the fee increase, Roy Flores, that the purpose of the referendum was to raise money...
Battalion Texas AM
Class of 2023 celebrates 100th Elephant Walk
December 2022 and May 2023 graduates prepare to walk Texas A&M’s campus one last time together. On Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Class Councils hosted A&M’s 100th Elephant Walk. A long-standing, tradition on-campus, Elephant Walk started in 1923 during the Class of 1926’s freshmen year after the football team lost its first two games, according to Aggie Traditions. In order to break the team’s “losing curse,” the freshmen Corps of Cadets band members paraded around Kyle Field, led by a piccolo player and a brass horn to a funeral march.
Battalion Texas AM
‘The burning desire’
The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Bonfire tradition began as a pile of scrap wood in 1907, built by students of the Agriculture and Mechanical College of Texas to celebrate their football team’s success on the field. The first on-campus Bonfire event was held in 1909 to gather student excitement...
Battalion Texas AM
David versus David
The tale of this year’s Texas A&M football team has been one of disappointment. A brunt of the disappointment has been directed at coach Jimbo Fisher and the struggles of A&M’s offense. Outside of excellent junior running back Devon Achane, every other aspect of the unit has struggled.
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association...
Battalion Texas AM
Jonathan Chung represents A&M at NCAA cross country championship
The NCAA cross country championship is Saturday, Nov. 19. While neither of the Texas A&M men’s or women’s cross country teams qualified for the team spots, sophomore Jonathan Chung will be representing the Aggies at the championship. Chung is one of 38 participants that will compete in the...
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
With the first six-game losing streak since 1972, Texas A&M now finds itself out of bowl contention and directionless. Now that the postseason is a guaranteed no-go, the Aggies look forward to trying to finish off this season without another loss in the books. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher laments Texas A&M simply can't 'get over that little hump' amid 3-7 season
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take on UMass this week as Texas A&M aims to salvage what’s been a disappointing season, now sitting at a 3-7 record. Asked for the most difficult part of the season for him, Fisher admitted the Aggies haven’t turned a corner. “Just that...
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball travels to Mizzou for final season matchups
The Texas A&M volleyball team is set to finish its season with a two-game series against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. Heading into the team’s midweek matchup against LSU, the Aggies posted a four-game losing streak. With a 12-14 overall record and 4-11 conference record before the LSU match, the maroon and white look to finish off the season with a much-needed win.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies fall to Tigers despite Caroline Meuth’s 23 kills
Texas A&M hosted LSU in Reed Arena Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. The Aggies fought off the Tigers but fell short in the final sets, the sets being 25-16, 16-25, 24-26 and 24-26. The Fightin’ Farmers were facing their SEC rival, and it was the last home game of...
Battalion Texas AM
Remembering Bonfire
Traditions are essential to the culture of Texas A&M, and with Bonfire, both old and new students come together to honor the memory. Bonfire represented the Aggies “burning desire” to beat the University of Texas in football, but gradually became a symbol for the relationships between Aggies, according to the Bonfire memorial website. It burned yearly until the collapse in 1999 which caused the death of 12 Aggies and injured 27. Aggies who were on campus during this time remember the pain felt throughout campus and the ways the community came together to heal. Student Bonfire continues, and although they are now located off-campus, students can still participate in the event.
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
thecomeback.com
Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies react to Abbott victory
With over 98% of the votes in and Greg Abbott ahead of Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, the incumbent will hold his Texas governor seat for another term. With 59.7% of Brazos County reportedly voting for Abbott and 38.5% voting for O’Rourke, Texas A&M students shared their feelings about the gubernatorial election results.
City of Marlin announces plan for old VA Hospital
The Texas Central Nervous System Hospital will bring new kinds of mental health treatment to patients across Central Texas.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Comments / 0