Traditions are essential to the culture of Texas A&M, and with Bonfire, both old and new students come together to honor the memory. Bonfire represented the Aggies “burning desire” to beat the University of Texas in football, but gradually became a symbol for the relationships between Aggies, according to the Bonfire memorial website. It burned yearly until the collapse in 1999 which caused the death of 12 Aggies and injured 27. Aggies who were on campus during this time remember the pain felt throughout campus and the ways the community came together to heal. Student Bonfire continues, and although they are now located off-campus, students can still participate in the event.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO