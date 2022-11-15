Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
Nov. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
Kait 8
Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless. It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.
Kait 8
Downtown speed table project receives expansion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People who commute downtown may have noticed that parts of the road are shut down requiring a detour at the intersection of Main Street and Washington. This is due to an expansion of a project that has already started on Union Street. The speed tables were...
Kait 8
Downtown business to hibernate for the winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Porch Thirty is looking to take a long break as the colder temperatures hit Region 8. According to the business’ Facebook page, it will be closed for the winter months and re-open in the spring. Porch Thirty is located at 401 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Play Ball! Firm chosen for Jonesboro Sports Complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sports Complex is one step closer to completion. The smell of coffee filled the air of Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro Thursday morning. Whether the aroma was due to the below-freezing temperatures outside or the 7:30 a.m. start time (likely a combination of both) may be up for discussion, but more important things were on the agenda.
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/18/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in the city of Jonesboro. Valley View fell to Camden Fairview in the 5A State Quarterfinals. The 5A East champion Blazers finish the season 9-3. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8...
Kait 8
School district combats tech woes following hack
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teaching without technology has become the norm at the Greene County Tech School District. The district was hit with a hack on Friday, Nov. 11, making it difficult to use any electronics since. Superintendent Scott Gerrish said the incident sent everyone into a bit of a...
Kait 8
‘Fill the Food Bank’ comes to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host “Fill the Food Bank” at Kroger from 6 am to 6:30 pm on Nov. 18. Over 65,000 people in Northeast Arkansas suffer from food insecurity. Meaning nearly 18% do not have reliable access to nutritional food.
Kait 8
Winner declared in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a new mayor in town. After a recount, a winner was finally named in the Blytheville mayoral race, a week after election day. “We had a recount yesterday, we finished the recount last night, Wednesday at approximately 8:15, 8:30,” said Thomas Wiktorek, Chairman of the Mississippi County Election Commission.
Kait 8
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church. Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate. At the root of disaffiliation was a congregational disagreement about sexuality.
Kait 8
Airport looking for funding after FAA money falls short
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Jonesboro Airport continues its efforts to expand, they are running into roadblocks. The FAA will only pay to resurface 100 feet of the 150-foot width of the runway which would force them to start over with their foundation. “You would have to move all...
Kait 8
Multi-million dollar early childhood development center nearing completion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development Center is nearing the completion of a new facility. A social media post from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development shows off the progress that has been made on the facility in just under two months. The multi-million...
Kait 8
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
Kait 8
Teacher of the Month: Trumann teacher recognized for years of dedication and kindness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many students and teachers are preparing for the Thanksgiving break. But, before they head home, several are giving thanks to one teacher for her dedication and kind heart. “She helps us in math, and she teaches us new strategies,” said second-grader Abraham West. West’s classmate...
Comments / 3