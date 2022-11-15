Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Macy's, BJ's Wholesale, Kohl's and Others
Macy's (M) – Macy's stock leaped 9.6% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue. Same-store sales fell less than expected and the company also raised its earnings outlook. BJ's Wholesale (BJ) – BJ's added 2.4% in premarket trading after beating analyst forecasts on both the...
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse
Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
