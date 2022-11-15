Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Jalen Ramsey reminds LeBron James about lying memes in hilarious 'Thursday Night Football' exchange
LeBron James hasn't suited up for the Lakers in more than a week, but that hasn't stopped him from taking over the internet again. Social media has been flooded with memes calling out James for lying about various topics over the years, and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey made sure he knew about it on Thursday's episode of "TNF in the Shop," a new alternate broadcast for NFL games on Amazon.
