Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United To Monitor Dutch Attacker At FIFA World Cup
Manchester United are preparing to monitor a Dutch attacker at this years FIFA World Cup.
Ireland v Australia: Autumn Nations Series – live
Will the world No 1 team Ireland live up to their billing against Australia? Join Luke McLaughlin
Springboks’ Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty
DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty. Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Mount, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Endrick, Mudryk
Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said...
CBS Sports
Formula 1 picks, odds, race time: Surprising 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix predictions, F1 bets from proven model
The 2022 Formula 1 season will conclude on Sunday with the 2022 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The race will begin at 8 a.m. ET and the battle to watch will be Red Bull's Sergio Perez vs. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as the rivals fight for second in the 2022 F1 standings. Max Verstappen has already clinched the title but Perez and Leclerc enter Sunday sitting on exactly 290 points so Sunday's race will ultimately determine who finishes as runner-up to the back-to-back champion.
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go insider notes: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career likely over
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are closer than ever to parting ways. It's been a difficult situation for months already, complicated since the end of last June and now becoming impossible to manage after the incendiary interview the Portuguese star had with Piers Morgan. The entire Manchester United project was demolished by Ronaldo's words: zero progress in the club, zero ambition in investments, zero evolution in structures and, above all, zero respect for manager Erik ten Hag, who is described as "disappointed and furious" by people in the club.
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of...
BBC
Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup: England win can start something special, says Tom Halliwell
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Tom Halliwell believes their thrilling Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup triumph can start something special for the sport. And...
FOX Sports
Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24.
Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos
Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
Report: Chelsea May Reignite Interest In Ousmane Dembele Next Summer
Chelsea could try again for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele next summer.
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC
Liam Davies: Telford boxer hoping for European super-bantamweight glory night in Shropshire
It is now 27 and a half years since a Telford boxer fought in his home town on a Saturday night bidding to win a European title. It worked out well for Richie Woodhall, who that night not only became European middleweight champion but went on to be world super-middleweight champion too.
ESPN
A-League Women's 2022-23 season set to break new ground
Entering its 15th edition, the A-League Women (ALW) has had big seasons before. Matildas have returned home, big-name internationals from across the globe have signed, and a new batch of familiar and unfamiliar Aussie players have geared up to strut their stuff. None of this is new. But this season feels different. Never before has the ALW been this long, with this many teams, and preceding a Women's World Cup on home soil.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
Australia seal series as Starc and Zampa stall England run chase in second ODI
Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa took four wickets each as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Sydney
BBC
Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts
Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...
Comments / 0