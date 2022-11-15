Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are closer than ever to parting ways. It's been a difficult situation for months already, complicated since the end of last June and now becoming impossible to manage after the incendiary interview the Portuguese star had with Piers Morgan. The entire Manchester United project was demolished by Ronaldo's words: zero progress in the club, zero ambition in investments, zero evolution in structures and, above all, zero respect for manager Erik ten Hag, who is described as "disappointed and furious" by people in the club.

4 HOURS AGO