The Associated Press

Springboks’ Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty. Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Mount, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Endrick, Mudryk

Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said...
CBS Sports

Formula 1 picks, odds, race time: Surprising 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix predictions, F1 bets from proven model

The 2022 Formula 1 season will conclude on Sunday with the 2022 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The race will begin at 8 a.m. ET and the battle to watch will be Red Bull's Sergio Perez vs. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as the rivals fight for second in the 2022 F1 standings. Max Verstappen has already clinched the title but Perez and Leclerc enter Sunday sitting on exactly 290 points so Sunday's race will ultimately determine who finishes as runner-up to the back-to-back champion.
CBS Sports

Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go insider notes: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career likely over

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are closer than ever to parting ways. It's been a difficult situation for months already, complicated since the end of last June and now becoming impossible to manage after the incendiary interview the Portuguese star had with Piers Morgan. The entire Manchester United project was demolished by Ronaldo's words: zero progress in the club, zero ambition in investments, zero evolution in structures and, above all, zero respect for manager Erik ten Hag, who is described as "disappointed and furious" by people in the club.
FOX Sports

Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24.
The Guardian

Hannibal Mejbri: the Tunisia midfielder set to square up to the Socceroos

Hannibal Mejbri has been doing it on cold, wet and windy nights in Stoke this season, so shining in the warm afternoons and evenings of Qatar should come easily. The Tunisian teenager is one of the rising stars of English football and will relish any physical challenge Australia may bring when the two meet in Al-Wakrah in their second game of the 2022 World Cup.
The Associated Press

Samoa doesn’t see itself as underdog to Australia in final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Samoa’s squad is acutely aware of the huge interest it has attracted from reaching its first Rugby League World Cup final. Fans of Toa Samoa have been blasting car horns and waving every Samoan flag they can find since the team’s shocking 27-26 semifinal win over tournament host England last weekend in London.
BBC

England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
ESPN

A-League Women's 2022-23 season set to break new ground

Entering its 15th edition, the A-League Women (ALW) has had big seasons before. Matildas have returned home, big-name internationals from across the globe have signed, and a new batch of familiar and unfamiliar Aussie players have geared up to strut their stuff. None of this is new. But this season feels different. Never before has the ALW been this long, with this many teams, and preceding a Women's World Cup on home soil.
BBC

Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts

Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...

