Taproom By The Numbers: Why Data-Driven Breweries Succeed with Nancy Trigg and Kary Shumway
Running a profitable taproom isn’t all flowing tap lines and good times. There’s a method to the madness, and it’s DATA!. Join Nancy Trigg (Arryved POS) and Kary Shumway (Craft Brewery Financial Training.com) as they discuss numbers in the taproom:. -Key Metrics that drive Taproom Profitability. -Forecasting...
Tips For Brewery Automation
In an industry that revels in terms like “craft” or “handcrafted” there is also a fondness for automation. For brewers that started on small manual kits that required constant hands-on attention, there is celebration when budgets allow for pro-equipment where the machines are of the Ron Popeil school of thought.
30 bbl Conical Fermentation Vessel For Sale
30 bbl unitank for sale. Manufactured by Interior Stainless in Canada.
Specific mechanical 2 head keg washer
Hasnt been used it for years. Was part of a buy out and is sat in storage. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
2bbl-7bbl Nano Turnkey Brewhouse with cellar tanks,hopping devices,brinks etc for sale
US Nema Standard,UL listed,CSA Listed Electrical components. Heated Method:Electric,Bain Marie Bath,Indirect Fire,Steam. Mash Lauter Tun(Option:RIMS),UL Listed or CSA Motorized rake/Plow as an option. Kettle with whirpool,Condensate stack/indoor-steam condenser. HLT(Option:HERMS for step mash) Sanitary Centrifugal Pumps-UL Listed motor. Heat Exchanger/Plate Chiller with Inline Oxygenation Assembly. Wort Grant/Full Glass Grant. Hop Back/Hop...
7BBL 3 vessel steam brewhouse with two 7BBL fermenters, Glycole chiller, Control panel, wort chiller, and more
7BBL 3 vessel steam brewhouse with two 7BBL fermenters, Glycole chiller, Control panel, wort chiller, and more ( $40,000 ) Used Product Ad posted 21 hours ago in Brewhouse or Brewing Systems by mlbrewer1. This has been our brewhouse for the last three years. It works great and has produced...
19.2oz aluminum cans – Colorado Topographic map $0.12/can OBO (shipping not included)
19.2oz aluminum cans - Colorado Topographic map $0.12/can OBO (shipping not included) ( $0.12 ) Topographical map cans of Colorado area. Cans are 19.2 oz, all produced by BALL. Topographic map is transparent, and the cans may be printed over, or wrapped over. Great for small batches, experimental beers. 13...
Variety Pack Laning Coveyor, 6 brands
All-stainless, robust, 6-position laning conveyor. Approximently 2-years-old, excellent condition. Includes mat conveyor. Used with 12 fl oz “sleek” cans, and is fully adjustible for other can sizes. Does not include drives, as it was driven by a DMM CTC-30 case-backer downstream. This is an excellent, low-cost option for assembling variety packs, containing 2-6 varieties.
Complete 5BBL Brew System For Sale Plus a Lot More
BK, MT, HLT – all double-walled and insulated. All custom manufactured by Sungood. Overhead hoist with track to lift false bottom for cleaning. Electric Control Panel manufactured by Colorado Brewing Systems. Brew Deck – stainless. 9gal hopback/grant with removable slotted bottom with domed lid that can also hold...
Cask SAMS 3 head automatic canning line
Good running 3 head canning line. Setup to run 16, 12 or slim cans. Does about 15 16oz cpm, more with smaller sizes. Touch screen controls. Robotic, automated push arm to help eliminate DO by Speeding up the can to seemer speed. Manufacturer : Cask. Original Manufacture Date : 2018.
4-Spout Sparkling Bottle Filler and pneumatic crowner GREAT CONDITION
4-Spout Sparkling Bottle Filler and pneumatic crowner GREAT CONDITION ( $5,000 ) 4 head counter pressure bottle filler and pneumatic crowner. Equipment is in great condition and was hardly used.
GD-7x7H 208 Volt 3 Phase Two Stage Chiller Package 14HP
GD-7x7H 208 Volt 3 Phase Two Stage Chiller Package 14HP ( $19,000 ) Works great, one compressor in new as well. We are upgrading so need to sell. FOB our roof, willing to help get it done and loaded. Available January 15 2023. -2 complete refrigeration circuit for redundancy and...
Fluid Chiller 6ph chiller
Fluid Chiller AIR5000 chiller wired for 3 phase for sale. Unit needs new compressor and is priced accordingly. We have had it out of service for a couple of years and have had it stored inside. If you have a HVAC person in house, this would be a nice project $2,000 OBO.
Used Jinan Keli Refrigeration Chiller – $700 OBO
Acquired this used Chiller with a recent brewery purchase, priced to sell, has been in storage since decommissioning in December ’21. See attached photos for specs/info. We do not have much information beyond what is provided in this post. Make an offer. Jinan Keli Refridgeration Unit. Approx. 34″ x...
La Marzocco duel head espresso machine
We have a 2010 La Marzocco espresso machine that was recently decommissioned from one of our restaurants. It is ready to go. shipping is available at the owner’s expense and coordination. Manufacturer : La Marzocco. Original Manufacture Date : 07/2010. Where Manufactured : Italy. Ships From : San Francisco.
Rolair 5-HP 60-Gallon Single-Stage Air Compressor V5160PT03X
Rolair 5-HP 60-Gallon Single-Stage Air Compressor V5160PT03X ( $1,500 ) Lightly used single-stage air compressor. Great for small-scale brewing needs. Used at our tap room with a seven bbl system until we grew out of the space. In great condition. Can deliver locally (Denver, CO), otherwise buyer pays shipping costs.
Two 7bbl Fermenters
Two 7 BBL Fermenters for sale. Can be purchased together or separately. Tanks have been in use at our facility for 6 years with no issues and are in excellent condition. Tanks are manufactured by Stout $6,500 each or $12,500 for the pair. Need to move them out for larger tanks coming in.
Ska Half Pint Depalletizer
No issues, we’ve outgrown it. Available late January 2023. We can include twist rinses for 12 oz and 16 oz cans for an additional fee. – Compatible Pallet Sizes (US standard 44″x56″ & Crown intl. 1300x1120mm & Ball Intl 1400x1120mm) – Stainless Steel & Aluminium Construction. –...
Complete 10 BBL Microbrewery and IP
Indianapolis, IN – Downtown Indianapolis Microbrewery Available for Continued Operation Including Intellectual Property. Featuring: Portland Kettle Works 10 BBL Brew Kettle w/ 15 BBL Mash Tun, JV Northwest and GW Kent Fermenters up to 30 BBL, 7 BBL Brite Tank, Microcanner 3-Head Canner, Glycol Chiller, Water Filtration, Keg Washer, (2) Walk-in Coolers, COP, Support, Taproom, Recipes, and Trade Names. Financials Available with NDA.
$9,000 – 15bbl Stainless Uni-Tank Fermenter
Perfect condition. Hardly use the tank for our 3bbl system and is taking up space. 3” Thick polyurethane insulation on shell and cone (chloride free) 2B sanitary interior polish (pickled and passivated) 4N exterior polish (sanitary) Adjustable feet with anchor holes. Operating pressure 20psi (Tested at 30psi) 3/4” FNPT...
