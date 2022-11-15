ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
probrewer.com

Tips For Brewery Automation

In an industry that revels in terms like “craft” or “handcrafted” there is also a fondness for automation. For brewers that started on small manual kits that required constant hands-on attention, there is celebration when budgets allow for pro-equipment where the machines are of the Ron Popeil school of thought.
probrewer.com

Specific mechanical 2 head keg washer

Hasnt been used it for years. Was part of a buy out and is sat in storage. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
probrewer.com

2bbl-7bbl Nano Turnkey Brewhouse with cellar tanks,hopping devices,brinks etc for sale

US Nema Standard,UL listed,CSA Listed Electrical components. Heated Method:Electric,Bain Marie Bath,Indirect Fire,Steam. Mash Lauter Tun(Option:RIMS),UL Listed or CSA Motorized rake/Plow as an option. Kettle with whirpool,Condensate stack/indoor-steam condenser. HLT(Option:HERMS for step mash) Sanitary Centrifugal Pumps-UL Listed motor. Heat Exchanger/Plate Chiller with Inline Oxygenation Assembly. Wort Grant/Full Glass Grant. Hop Back/Hop...
probrewer.com

Variety Pack Laning Coveyor, 6 brands

All-stainless, robust, 6-position laning conveyor. Approximently 2-years-old, excellent condition. Includes mat conveyor. Used with 12 fl oz “sleek” cans, and is fully adjustible for other can sizes. Does not include drives, as it was driven by a DMM CTC-30 case-backer downstream. This is an excellent, low-cost option for assembling variety packs, containing 2-6 varieties.
probrewer.com

Complete 5BBL Brew System For Sale Plus a Lot More

BK, MT, HLT – all double-walled and insulated. All custom manufactured by Sungood. Overhead hoist with track to lift false bottom for cleaning. Electric Control Panel manufactured by Colorado Brewing Systems. Brew Deck – stainless. 9gal hopback/grant with removable slotted bottom with domed lid that can also hold...
COLORADO STATE
probrewer.com

Cask SAMS 3 head automatic canning line

Good running 3 head canning line. Setup to run 16, 12 or slim cans. Does about 15 16oz cpm, more with smaller sizes. Touch screen controls. Robotic, automated push arm to help eliminate DO by Speeding up the can to seemer speed. Manufacturer : Cask. Original Manufacture Date : 2018.
probrewer.com

GD-7x7H 208 Volt 3 Phase Two Stage Chiller Package 14HP

GD-7x7H 208 Volt 3 Phase Two Stage Chiller Package 14HP ( $19,000 ) Works great, one compressor in new as well. We are upgrading so need to sell. FOB our roof, willing to help get it done and loaded. Available January 15 2023. -2 complete refrigeration circuit for redundancy and...
probrewer.com

Fluid Chiller 6ph chiller

Fluid Chiller AIR5000 chiller wired for 3 phase for sale. Unit needs new compressor and is priced accordingly. We have had it out of service for a couple of years and have had it stored inside. If you have a HVAC person in house, this would be a nice project $2,000 OBO.
probrewer.com

Used Jinan Keli Refrigeration Chiller – $700 OBO

Acquired this used Chiller with a recent brewery purchase, priced to sell, has been in storage since decommissioning in December ’21. See attached photos for specs/info. We do not have much information beyond what is provided in this post. Make an offer. Jinan Keli Refridgeration Unit. Approx. 34″ x...
probrewer.com

La Marzocco duel head espresso machine

We have a 2010 La Marzocco espresso machine that was recently decommissioned from one of our restaurants. It is ready to go. shipping is available at the owner’s expense and coordination. Manufacturer : La Marzocco. Original Manufacture Date : 07/2010. Where Manufactured : Italy. Ships From : San Francisco.
probrewer.com

Rolair 5-HP 60-Gallon Single-Stage Air Compressor V5160PT03X

Rolair 5-HP 60-Gallon Single-Stage Air Compressor V5160PT03X ( $1,500 ) Lightly used single-stage air compressor. Great for small-scale brewing needs. Used at our tap room with a seven bbl system until we grew out of the space. In great condition. Can deliver locally (Denver, CO), otherwise buyer pays shipping costs.
probrewer.com

Two 7bbl Fermenters

Two 7 BBL Fermenters for sale. Can be purchased together or separately. Tanks have been in use at our facility for 6 years with no issues and are in excellent condition. Tanks are manufactured by Stout $6,500 each or $12,500 for the pair. Need to move them out for larger tanks coming in.
probrewer.com

Ska Half Pint Depalletizer

No issues, we’ve outgrown it. Available late January 2023. We can include twist rinses for 12 oz and 16 oz cans for an additional fee. – Compatible Pallet Sizes (US standard 44″x56″ & Crown intl. 1300x1120mm & Ball Intl 1400x1120mm) – Stainless Steel & Aluminium Construction. –...
probrewer.com

Complete 10 BBL Microbrewery and IP

Indianapolis, IN – Downtown Indianapolis Microbrewery Available for Continued Operation Including Intellectual Property. Featuring: Portland Kettle Works 10 BBL Brew Kettle w/ 15 BBL Mash Tun, JV Northwest and GW Kent Fermenters up to 30 BBL, 7 BBL Brite Tank, Microcanner 3-Head Canner, Glycol Chiller, Water Filtration, Keg Washer, (2) Walk-in Coolers, COP, Support, Taproom, Recipes, and Trade Names. Financials Available with NDA.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
probrewer.com

$9,000 – 15bbl Stainless Uni-Tank Fermenter

Perfect condition. Hardly use the tank for our 3bbl system and is taking up space. 3” Thick polyurethane insulation on shell and cone (chloride free) 2B sanitary interior polish (pickled and passivated) 4N exterior polish (sanitary) Adjustable feet with anchor holes. Operating pressure 20psi (Tested at 30psi) 3/4” FNPT...

Comments / 0

Community Policy