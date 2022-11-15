Read full article on original website
AJ Griffin gets game-winning bucket as Hawks edge Raptors
Rookie AJ Griffin caught a pass from Trae Young and made an uncontested shot at the buzzer to give the
Wyoming HS football team defeats Taft 7-0 to win Division IV, Region 16 title
Wyoming High School football team defeated Taft 7-0 in a Division IV, Region 16 final at Lakota West. Wyoming (14-0) advances to the state semifinal Nov. 26.
Big sisters lead Hanover High girls soccer to first state title since 2000
LYNN — The big sisters on the Hanover High girls soccer team showed how to make the right plays to win a state title on Saturday. For the Hawks, it was goalkeeper Mia Pongratz (younger sister Madison) and leading scorer Sophia Foley (younger sister Maelyn) who made the decisive second-half plays that led to Hanover's first state title since 2000. ...
Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points. Boeheim...
Hawks sneak in layup at buzzer for OT win over Raptors
Trae Young threw a long pass to A.J.
