Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bond set for man accused of kicking pregnant woman in Beaver Township
A Youngstown man accused of kicking a woman in the stomach faces a felony charge of domestic violence.
cleveland19.com
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
WFMJ.com
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
WFMJ.com
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
Officer accused of tackling man who died after incident at Beaver County Walmart on leave
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Center Township police officer accused of tackling a good Samaritan who later died is on administrative leave, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart. Kenneth Vinyard, 46,...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened in Osnaburg Township at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a department press release. A white 2016...
Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer
Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
‘A never-ending nightmare:’ Family recalls torment of wait before missing man was found murdered
Malcolm Myers remained missing until July, when his body was found at a vacant East Side home in a trash can.
I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Arrested In City Drug Bust
A local man is facing felony charges following a search of a residence in the City of Butler earlier this week by police. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Walker Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
$10K reward for more info in Youngstown homicide
The family of a homicide victim is offering a reward for more information in the case.
explore venango
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
Minor accidents block roads in slick conditions Friday morning
OHGO, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and several other local agencies are tracking multiple minor accidents in the slick, snowy conditions Friday morning.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
cleveland19.com
Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
Comments / 0