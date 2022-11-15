ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru

Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 2 injured during crash in Stark County, OSHP says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2-car crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon left a woman dead and two others injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened in Osnaburg Township at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a department press release. A white 2016...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Struthers Police welcome new K-9 officer

Recon, a one-year-old Dutch Sheperd/Belgian Malinois mix, has just graduated Alpha Pack K9 which is located in Springfield and will be partnered with Officer Moore. They will be the third K9 team in Struthers Police history.
STRUTHERS, OH
WKYC

I-76 West in Portage County reopens after crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers in Portage County on Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed that at 1 p.m. I-76 West had reopened following a crash. At 11:10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes of I-76 West were closed at state...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Arrested In City Drug Bust

A local man is facing felony charges following a search of a residence in the City of Butler earlier this week by police. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Walker Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
