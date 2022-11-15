ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Juvenile arrested in connection with threat to Carlisle ISD building

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A juvenile accused of threating Carlisle ISD was arrested Thursday morning. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said deputies and investigators arrived at the school. Following further investigation, a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. "The sheriff's office would...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife

A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Kilgore police search for information regarding apartment shooting

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after an apartment building was struck gunfire last weekend. Police said the incident happened at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex on Nov. 12 between between 8:45 and 9 p.m. a person shot an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
ORE CITY, TX
CBS19

Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

2 Longview High students are under investigation after a verbal threat

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police investigated a possible verbal threat involving two students towards a student and staff at Longview High School. Two directives were issued for two students by a local judge. The students were taken into question off school grounds without incident and being held at the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy