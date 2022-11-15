Read full article on original website
January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
Juvenile arrested in connection with threat to Carlisle ISD building
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A juvenile accused of threating Carlisle ISD was arrested Thursday morning. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said deputies and investigators arrived at the school. Following further investigation, a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. "The sheriff's office would...
Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ has bond set at $1.5 million
UPDATE: Kilgore Police Department said that the driver arrested Friday, who allegedly had a trailer full of marijuana, was taken to Smith County Jail and had his bond set at $1.5 million. According to authorities, the driver was out on bond for a similar type of pursuit from last month in California. UPDATE: According to […]
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
Kilgore police search for information regarding apartment shooting
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after an apartment building was struck gunfire last weekend. Police said the incident happened at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex on Nov. 12 between between 8:45 and 9 p.m. a person shot an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive.
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A California man arrested in Kilgore following a high-speed chase with a U-Haul was out on bond from a chase in California last month, according to a California newspaper. According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Friday’s pursuit started at 11:33 a.m. when...
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
2 Longview High students are under investigation after a verbal threat
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police investigated a possible verbal threat involving two students towards a student and staff at Longview High School. Two directives were issued for two students by a local judge. The students were taken into question off school grounds without incident and being held at the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
Smith County Peace Officers Association donates nearly 1,000 pounds of food to PATH
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Peace Officers Association delivered boxes of food to the nonprofit PATH in Tyler Wednesday morning. SCPOA was able to deliver almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to the nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, with the help of fellow employees and other agencies.
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
Marshall suspect takes own life
A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
