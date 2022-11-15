Parade of Lights contest sign-up closes on Sunday

EAU CLAIRE — Homeowners and businesses have a few days left to sign up for an annual winter holiday decorating contest.

Registration closes on Sunday for the city's annual Parade of Lights, a competition that recognizes the best-decorated buildings in Eau Claire during the month of December.

There is a $10 entry fee for homeowners and $15 for businesses. Proceeds from the contest go toward youth scholarships that help kids participate in city recreation programs.

Register online by going to activenet.active.com/Eauclaire and searching for Parade of Lights.

On Dec. 1, participants will post signs on their lawns indicating they are taking part in the contest, allowing the public to know which homes and businesses are in the running.

Winners will be crowned in these five categories: best use of lights, most creative theme, most entertaining, judge's choice and people's choice.

Winners will get special yard signs in recognition of the categories they were voted best in by a panel of judges or an online vote of the general public.