NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene. On Friday, November 18, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. Officers responded to the scene near Pembroke Road and Island Drive just before...
17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say
A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after 67-year-old pedestrian dies in fatal crash in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Tamarac on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the entrance to the McDonald’s parking lot located at 7600 West Commercial Boulevard.
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Oakland Park Woman in Need of Assistance
Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Oakland Park woman who may be in need of medication. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 38-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 5757 North Dixie Highway. Cohen is 5'9" tall and weighs...
cw34.com
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police sergeant says lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a life-or-death situation when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one picks up? For one man, he believes that is what led to his wife’s death. “I was calling for help and they failed me....
WSVN-TV
2 multi-vehicle crash scenes in Fort Lauderdale; 1 involves BSO deputy and the other left child injured
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two multi-vehicle crashes happened in Fort Lauderdale, one involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and the other sent a child to the hospital. At one of the crash sites, at Northwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street, a U.S. Postal Service truck collided with other...
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night. Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
cw34.com
Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
WSVN-TV
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
Click10.com
Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
Click10.com
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after crash causes delays on SR-836
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were searching for a hit-and-run fugitive on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused eastbound traffic delays on SR-836, better known as the Dolphin Expressway. According to FHP, the drivers of a Mercedes-Benz and a...
8-year-old boy critically injured after being struck by vehicle
FORT LAUDERDALE -- An 8-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.The victim was rushed for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center but information about his condition was not immediately available.The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at NW 19th Street and 23rd Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire & Rescue Department officials.Police said in a written statement that the child was standing on a nearby curb when he was struck during the multi-vehicle crash. It was not clear if chargaes would be filed. Police closed the intersection while they investigated the crash..
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash
A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
