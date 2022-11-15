FORT LAUDERDALE -- An 8-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.The victim was rushed for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center but information about his condition was not immediately available.The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at NW 19th Street and 23rd Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire & Rescue Department officials.Police said in a written statement that the child was standing on a nearby curb when he was struck during the multi-vehicle crash. It was not clear if chargaes would be filed. Police closed the intersection while they investigated the crash..

