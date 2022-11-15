ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
CBS Sports

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to K-State’s upset win, but, even worse, Caitlin Clark exiting on game’s final play

Kansas State toppled No. 6 Iowa, stunning the Hawkeyes inside Bramlage Coliseum by the final tally of 84-83. For a moment, it looked like Iowa star big Monika Czinano would be headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie and potentially win the game as she was fouled at the buzzer. Instead, after review, the foul was deemed after triple zeroes hit the clock, and the Wildcats’ upset win remained intact. It was probably the right call, but that’s neither here nor there. More important than any of that is Caitlin Clark’s health status. During the final play, Clark...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Announces Decision On Iowa State Rivalry Series

The Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry will continue. Both programs announced Thursday morning that they signed a contract extension through 2027. The previous deal was set to expire in 2025. Iowa's Kinnick Stadium will host the 2026 matchup, and the 2027 game will take place at MidAmerican Energy Field at...
AMES, IA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas reaches summit of latest Top 25 And 1 after blowout win over Gonzaga

Mark Few has built Gonzaga into one of college basketball's biggest brands in part by being unafraid to challenge his team in November and December. That's why he agreed to play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans last Friday, agreed to play John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats this Sunday, and how he ended up playing Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns on the road late Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. Boston College prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 12 best bets from top model

The No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame has knocked off a pair of ranked opponents during that stretch, including a blowout win over then-No. 4 Clemson two weeks ago. Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-20 win over then-No. 16 NC State last week. Boston College is 3-7 against the spread, while Notre Dame is 5-5 ATS in 2022.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs taken in the top 5, Seattle upgrades defensive front with Clemson duo

The 2023 NFL Draft brings significant intrigue as there are quarterback prospects that warrant early consideration and some teams picking early do not need a quarterback. Could Pittsburgh or Chicago trade out of their picks? Would Indianapolis or Washington consider trading up? Those are the scenarios that will be explored when the draft order becomes more solidified but, in today's thought exercise, we take a more straight forward approach.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Packers' Rasul Douglas: Snags interception Thursday

Douglas recorded five tackles and one interception during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans. Douglas collected his second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in Thursday's loss to Tennessee, while he also logged five stops in the contest. With fellow cornerback Eric Stokes likely done for the year with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old should continue handling heavy snap counts and operating opposite Jaire Alexander for the remainder of the season. The Packers are next scheduled for a Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Week 12 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns 6-1

Oregon and UCLA both losing in Week 11 hurt the Pac-12's chances of sending a representative to the College Football Playoff this year. No. 7 USC appears to be the conference's last realistic hope, and the Trojans face a must-win scenario during the Week 12 college football schedule when they take on their cross-town rivals, the No. 16 UCLA Bruins. The latest Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list USC as a 2.5-point favorite in that one.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing

Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

Comments / 0

Community Policy