Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin
Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job. Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Nebraska Athletic Director Has Telling Coaching Search Admission
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is still seeking a new football head coach. Alberts will hope to find a candidate to lead the Cornhuskers back to past glory. Once one of the nation's most prestigious programs, Nebraska has gone 22-44 since the start of 2017. However, during an interview on...
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
2023 recruiting rankings with a month until the early signing period
As the middle of November is now upon us, we have just over a month to go until the early signing period kicks off. The early signing period begins on Dec. 21 and comes to a close just before Christmas Eve on Dec. 23. The regular signing period will start on Feb. 1 and doesn’t close until Apr. 1, 2023.
Twitter reacts to K-State’s upset win, but, even worse, Caitlin Clark exiting on game’s final play
Kansas State toppled No. 6 Iowa, stunning the Hawkeyes inside Bramlage Coliseum by the final tally of 84-83. For a moment, it looked like Iowa star big Monika Czinano would be headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie and potentially win the game as she was fouled at the buzzer. Instead, after review, the foul was deemed after triple zeroes hit the clock, and the Wildcats’ upset win remained intact. It was probably the right call, but that’s neither here nor there. More important than any of that is Caitlin Clark’s health status. During the final play, Clark...
Iowa Announces Decision On Iowa State Rivalry Series
The Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry will continue. Both programs announced Thursday morning that they signed a contract extension through 2027. The previous deal was set to expire in 2025. Iowa's Kinnick Stadium will host the 2026 matchup, and the 2027 game will take place at MidAmerican Energy Field at...
College basketball rankings: Texas reaches summit of latest Top 25 And 1 after blowout win over Gonzaga
Mark Few has built Gonzaga into one of college basketball's biggest brands in part by being unafraid to challenge his team in November and December. That's why he agreed to play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans last Friday, agreed to play John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats this Sunday, and how he ended up playing Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns on the road late Wednesday.
Texas vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game prediction
Texas is looking to avoid back-to-back losses to Kansas, and the Jayhawks are trying to secure a winning record in the second year of the Lance Leipold era on Saturday in what should be an entertaining matchup in Lawrence, Kansas. The Longhorns, after missing the opportunity to score a top-four...
Texas A&M vs. Massachusetts live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Massachusetts Minutemen will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Kyle Field at noon ET Saturday. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games. The Minutemen were close but no cigar last week as...
SEC Commissioner Announces Final Decision On Football Setup
On Thursday afternoon, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey suggested the SEC will get rid of its two-division structure for football in the near future. According to a report from Emily Adams of Greenville Sports, Sankey said the move will happen once Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in July of 2025.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 12 best bets from top model
The No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame has knocked off a pair of ranked opponents during that stretch, including a blowout win over then-No. 4 Clemson two weeks ago. Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-20 win over then-No. 16 NC State last week. Boston College is 3-7 against the spread, while Notre Dame is 5-5 ATS in 2022.
Auburn, Western Kentucky to wear helmet stickers honoring murdered Virginia student-athletes
The Tigers and Hilltoppers are displaying a kind gesture towards the fallen Virginia student-athletes.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs taken in the top 5, Seattle upgrades defensive front with Clemson duo
The 2023 NFL Draft brings significant intrigue as there are quarterback prospects that warrant early consideration and some teams picking early do not need a quarterback. Could Pittsburgh or Chicago trade out of their picks? Would Indianapolis or Washington consider trading up? Those are the scenarios that will be explored when the draft order becomes more solidified but, in today's thought exercise, we take a more straight forward approach.
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Snags interception Thursday
Douglas recorded five tackles and one interception during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans. Douglas collected his second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in Thursday's loss to Tennessee, while he also logged five stops in the contest. With fellow cornerback Eric Stokes likely done for the year with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old should continue handling heavy snap counts and operating opposite Jaire Alexander for the remainder of the season. The Packers are next scheduled for a Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.
Week 12 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns 6-1
Oregon and UCLA both losing in Week 11 hurt the Pac-12's chances of sending a representative to the College Football Playoff this year. No. 7 USC appears to be the conference's last realistic hope, and the Trojans face a must-win scenario during the Week 12 college football schedule when they take on their cross-town rivals, the No. 16 UCLA Bruins. The latest Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list USC as a 2.5-point favorite in that one.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after beating Baylor
I moved Virginia into the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 back in September simply because I had one coach after another — including multiple coaches from the ACC — predict the Cavaliers would compete with North Carolina and Duke atop the ACC standings while I was compiling answers for our annual Candid Coaches series.
