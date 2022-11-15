ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

laura
3d ago

if she "knew" her father did it..why didn't she take the stand? if she "knew" her baby was missing..why was she out partying?if she "knew" her baby was gone 30 days-why didn't she report it to police the second she knew? that woman got off for murder charges when she was the murderer..the fact that she's making money off of her dead baby..it's disgusting..

Rebecca Boyar
3d ago

Did you hear what her lawyer said. If she drowned, why was giving her Chloroform needed to knock her out? And after she went out to party? Lied about her wear abouts and even slept with her lawyer. That's how she paid her fees and that was allowed? No one would fight more for her getting off on Murder. Than her lawyer who is sleeping with her. He should have been thrown out! She waits years later to say more lies. As shes trying to become a private I investigating crimes? When shes learned now what to say and do to cover her tracks. Crazy. Boycott her earning anything off her daughter being killed. Rest In Heaven Baby Girl. 💝🙏🦄💐

Marlene Acosta
3d ago

lies. if all that were true why all the made up nanny stories. I can't believe her dad continues to forgive her how sickening

Related
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
In Touch Weekly

Casey Anthony Says ‘Bella Vita’ Tattoo Was a ‘F—k You’ to Her Family: A Breakdown of Her Ink

In 2008, Casey Anthony made headlines following the disappearance and subsequent death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Now, more than a decade later, Anthony is speaking her piece in a limited Peacock series titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. While being interviewed, the Warren, Ohio, native opened up about her “Bella Vita” tattoo that sparked major controversy at the time, as well as a new design.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury

Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
