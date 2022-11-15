ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs - CEO

DETROIT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future. Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than current...
Bath & Body Works Credits ‘Newness’ for Q3 Performance

Bath and Body Works said a focus on “innovation and newness” helped the personal care and fragrance retailer end its most recent quarter on a strong note. The company saw its stock jump 20% early Thursday (Nov. 17) after its earnings release showed a positive outlook for the brand heading into the holiday season.
Report: Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees

Amazon is reportedly looking to lay off approximately 10,000 employees this month, the first and largest such move in the company’s history. According to a New York Times report Monday (Nov. 14), which cited unnamed sources familiar with the staffing reduction, the cuts would be focused on Amazon’s devices division — which includes the company’s voice-assistant Alexa — as well as its retail and human resources departments.
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform

Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
Amazon Turns to Price Cuts and Product Drops for Holiday Sales

Amazon will launch its 48 hours of Black Friday deals on Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — while also making product drops before and after that time. The eCommerce giant will offer early deals before the main event begins as well as promotional offers that will extend beyond the 48-hour event, the company said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
Kohl’s Says Middle Class and Discretionary Items Struggle with Inflation

With its focus on discretionary products and middle-income consumers, Kohl’s has been hard hit by the current macroeconomic trends, the retailer said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. “Persistently high inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business given our exposure to discretionary categories like apparel...
CEO: BMW intends to make affordable electric cars

BMW won’t abandon its entry-level models in the transition to EVs, the automaker’s CEO said in a recent interview with Reuters. “We are not leaving the lower market segment,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said. “Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it is wrong to leave the lower market segment—that will be the core of your business in the future.”
Third-Party, White-Label Solutions Boost Luxury Recommerce Growth

Researchers at Spain’s Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya recently published a study showing that reusing 1kg of clothing could save 25 kg of carbon dioxide emissions. Scaling these findings up and it’s clear that extending the life of garments could dramatically reduce the environmental impact of the global fashion industry. In fact, the study found that doubling the lifespan of every item of clothing would reduce the entire sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by 44%.
Is Data the Cure-All for Subscription Retention and Churn?

As pretty much any retailer and brand can attest, acquiring and retaining subscription customers in a good economy — particularly high-value ones — is no easy task, but when the hardship of headwinds is added in, the job gets even tougher. However, if certain steps and processes are...
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand

Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States

Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants

Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
Report: Italian Bank Intesa to Sell Stake in Payments Firm Nexi

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has reportedly announced it will sell its stake in the Italian payments firm Nexi while continuing its strategic relationship with the company. The bank’s stake is equal to 5.1% of the payments firm’s capital, a share that has diminished from a 9.9% holding in 2019 because Nexi issued new shares after two mergers — one with the Danish firm Nets and another with the Italian company SIA — Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 14).
Happy Returns Offers New Revenue Stream to Shopify Merchants

As retailers look to limit returns during the holiday shopping season, PayPal-owned Happy Returns has debuted a new returns-based revenue stream for Shopify merchants. Return Shopping is designed to “drive shoppers to merchants’ eCommerce storefronts within the return experience,” helping retain revenue without the accounting hurdles that come with exchanging items of different prices, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release.
Bump Teams With Mastercard, Highnote to Help Creators

With the global creator economy expanding, financial services platform Bump has teamed up with Mastercard and card issuer Highnote to launch the Bump Creator Card. The card, announced Wednesday (Nov. 16), is designed to break down financial barriers facing independent creators face while helping them build brands and businesses. “The...
