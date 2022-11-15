ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
3 Illinois Cities Top The Country In Break-Ins And Burglaries

The FBI says that in 2020, there were 314 burglaries for every 100,000 people nationwide. However, in three Illinois cities, that number was a whole lot higher. That same year, over one million burglaries were reported from coast-to-coast, and most of them happened in residential areas. Contrary to what you might think, the majority of those burglaries took place during the day instead of at night.
Does Snow & Cold Equal Less Crime and Violence in Chicago?

Does the colder and snowy weather, equal LESS crime and violence in the largest city in Illinois? NBCChicago. I've always heard that warmer weather and nicer summer days, brings a rise in crime. Maybe people with criminal intentions do better work in short sleeve shirts?. This is folklore, this is...
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
New faces lead the Illinois GOP

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
New Study Says Illinois Is One Of The Healthiest States During The Holidays

If someone were to tell you Illinois is one of the healthiest states would you be skeptical? Land of Lincoln often gets a bad rap through word of mouth and in news headlines. It's no secret the state is notorious for money problems and government corruption. When it comes to the overall health of its residents how could you rank it compared to the rest of the United States?
Who’s the Richest Celebrity from Illinois? He’s Afraid of Snakes

I guessed who the richest celebrity was from Illinois and I got it completely wrong. I can give you two hints, but you'll probably only need one. He's afraid of snakes. AOL just shared the list of the richest celebrity from each state. The key word is "from" and not "is". When it comes to Illinois, the man who has more riches than any other is famous for a character with a state in his name and it's not Illinois, it's Indiana.
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey

The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
