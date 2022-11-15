Read full article on original website
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
All-Star catcher declines qualifying offer from Cubs
Catcher Willson Contreras will reject the Cubs’ qualifying offer and instead test the open market this winter, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers tweets. The Cubs, who surprisingly did not trade Contreras at the deadline — a deal sending him to Houston was reportedly nixed by Astros ownership — made the easy call to instead make the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer to their longtime catcher. Contreras always appeared overwhelmingly likely to decline the offer. He’ll now seek a multi-year deal in free agency.
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Mets stunned by Braves in projected Jacob deGrom deal, via MLB insider
MLB offseason buzz and speculation are in full swing. For the New York Mets, their most polarizing free agent, starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, has been an obvious talking point in projections by analysts and fans alike all offseason. New York Mets Jacob deGrom signs with Atlanta Braves for just two...
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Would the Boston Red Sox be willing or able to acquire one of the key pieces of the 2021 roster, one year after shipping him away?. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is on the last year of his deal, and could become a cap casualty, much like he was in Boston a year ago.
Mets Analyst Fears Potential Jacob deGrom Destination
Jacob deGrom may be the top starting pitcher available on the free agent market. Along with Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, deGrom is expected to draw the most interest from suitors. The New York Mets will be in constant talks with their ace as they attempt to retain him. However,...
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
MLB free agency is officially upon us, and the stove is heating up. The Angels have already been rumored to be in the running for a few of the market's top starting pitchers, which would fill one of the team's biggest needs. But they still have a need at shortstop,...
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take
Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Gleyber Torres to the Mariners
The New York Yankees floated the idea of trading infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline in early August. Torres went on to have an abysmal month after hearing the news but bounced back nicely in September before the season winded to an end. However, Torres has taken a few...
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
New team reportedly enters potential Anthony Rizzo sweepstakes
First baseman Anthony Rizzo could once again find himself on the open market, this time on the heels of a successful stint with the Yankees. He faces a crucial decision in the coming days. The Yankees offered him the one-year, $19.65M qualifying offer that he has until 4:00 p.m. ET Tuesday to either accept or decline. Should he decline, he will officially become a free agent once again.
2 Moves The Padres Should Make This Offseason
The San Diego Padres are coming off a successful season that saw them make the NLCS. But, after losing in five games to the Phillies, the Padres’ storybook playoff run ended sooner than they would have liked. San Diego showed they were willing to go all-in at the trade...
Toronto Blue Jays Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays added some minor league players to their 40-man roster. Among the players added are minor league prospects Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Orelvis Martinez and Yosver Zulueta. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
Blue Jays add Spencer Horwitz, Addison Barger, Yosver Zulueta, and Orelvis Martinez to the 40-man roster
The Blue Jays’ roster has officially been set ahead of the Rule 5 draft. To no one’s surprise, right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta, third baseman/shortstop Orelvis Martinez, and third baseman/shortstop Addison Barger have been added to the 40-man roster. To make room for these four players, the first name...
