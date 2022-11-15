9-year-old boy rescued after 20-foot plunge into well, South Carolina officials say

A 9-year-old boy was rescued after he plunged 20 feet into an old well, South Carolina officials say.

Taylors Fire and Rescue officers said they were alerted to a boy who was trapped in a well around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Within minutes of rescuers arriving, the boy was removed from the well, according to a Facebook post from the department. Photos of the rescue show equipment set up over the well and a man being lowered down.

The boy was alert and awake when he made it to safe ground, a spokesperson for the department told McClatchy News. The department was unable to disclose the extent of the boy’s injuries.

It is unclear how the boy ended up in the well, but the spokesperson said it was located on the property of a dilapidated home.

Taylors is less than 10 miles northeast of Greenville, South Carolina.

