ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

9-year-old boy rescued after 20-foot plunge into well, South Carolina officials say

By Moira Ritter
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A 9-year-old boy was rescued after he plunged 20 feet into an old well, South Carolina officials say.

Taylors Fire and Rescue officers said they were alerted to a boy who was trapped in a well around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Within minutes of rescuers arriving, the boy was removed from the well, according to a Facebook post from the department. Photos of the rescue show equipment set up over the well and a man being lowered down.

The boy was alert and awake when he made it to safe ground, a spokesperson for the department told McClatchy News. The department was unable to disclose the extent of the boy’s injuries.

It is unclear how the boy ended up in the well, but the spokesperson said it was located on the property of a dilapidated home.

Taylors is less than 10 miles northeast of Greenville, South Carolina.

Hunter found stuck upside down when his tree stand malfunctions, MA officials say

Screams for help lead jogger to injured hiker who plunged from cliff, NY cops say

Leaf blower used to rescue injured woman stuck on Sandwich mountain, NH officials say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
513
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy