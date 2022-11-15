Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Gizmodo
White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites
The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
After the Biden-Xi summit, get ready for a far more active Xi Jinping
At the dawn of the Cold War, the Truman administration acted boldly, in what historians later would term the “100 Days of 1947” from President Truman’s March 12 announcement of what would become known as the Truman Doctrine to Secretary of State George Marshall’s June5 outline of the Marshall Plan for reconstructing Europe.
Washington Examiner
Former Attorney General William Barr says US businesses, universities 'feeding' into China's economic power
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said American businesses and universities have been “feeding the machine” when it comes to assisting China in its attempts to dominate the U.S. in technology and economics. Barr said China has mastered a “highly orchestrated game” of persuading U.S. businesses to invest...
Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD
Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
British envoy: UK ‘looking closely’ at trade with US absent major agreement
Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to Washington, says the United Kingdom is not holding its breath for a free trade agreement with the U.S. in the wake of Brexit, a rare thorn in the “special” relationship. While the Biden administration has eased U.S. tariffs on steel and...
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on preparation for war
Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece has reported. Pictures of Xi, who recently secured a third term as party leader, in his army uniform during a visit to a command centre featured prominently on the front page of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.
Biden tells Xi US and China should manage differences to prevent competition from becoming conflict
President Biden on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said in their first in-person meeting since Biden took office that the two leaders should manage their differences. “As the leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United...
Ukraine grain shipment deal extended for 120 days
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the Ukraine-Russia grain deal that allows safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine for 120 days.
What Is COP27? And Other Questions About the Big U.N. Climate Summit
World leaders will meet in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 6 for two weeks of climate negotiations as nations struggle to cut greenhouse gas emissions amid a global energy crisis, war in Europe and rising inflation. (Alanah Sarginson/The New York Times)
Democracy ‘under attack’, minister warns as MPs urged to step up phone security
The security minister has warned that the UK’s democracy is “under attack” after MPs were warned their mobile phones are a “potential goldmine for hostile states” seeking to harvest sensitive information.Tom Tugendhat gave the stark assessment of the situation after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle issued MPs with advice from the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre to minimise their security risks.“If hackers have switched on the microphone on one phone, everyone in the room might be overheard,” Sir Lindsay wrote to MPs.His letter, first reported by the HuffPost UK website, comes after reports emerged of Liz Truss’s personal phone being...
