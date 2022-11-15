Read full article on original website
Australia's central bank to limit forward guidance on interest rates
SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank intends to limit its use of forward guidance on policy after its usage during the pandemic drew criticism when rates were raised much earlier than previously envisaged.
104.1 WIKY
Canadian province of Ontario cuts deficit forecast, braces for slowdown
TORONTO (Reuters) -Ontario on Monday projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year as robust economic growth boosted tax revenues in Canada’s most populous province, but it also forecast activity would slow in 2023, a fiscal update showed. The province said it expected a budget deficit of...
China cbank partially rolls over medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged
SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rates unchanged for a third straight month on Tuesday, largely matching market expectations.
Lower-income Canadians to be hit harder by economic slowdown- BoC's Macklem
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to rebalance supply and demand to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
BBC
Cost of living: Japan economy unexpectedly shrinks after yen slide
Japan's economy has unexpectedly shrunk for the first time in a year as the rising cost of living hit consumer spending growth. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an annualised 1.2% in the three months to the end of September. People reined in spending amid fears of a global slowdown...
US News and World Report
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
A strong dollar is contractionary for the global economy
Three different channels through which factors affecting bilateral exchange rates operate have been pulling up the U.S. dollar: yield differentials, liquidity differentials, and growth differentials
US stocks fall as investors weigh solid retail sales data against Target's warning of weaker holiday spending
US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's quarterly earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally
(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
UK economy in recession says OBR as growth forecast for next year slashed
Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.The OBR also pulled down growth expectations for the following year in the face of continued inflationary pressure.Our November 2022 GDP growth forecast. Full forecast published after the Chancellor’s #AutumnStatement speech pic.twitter.com/U1iKT9KFaC— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) November 17, 2022It has, however, slightly upgraded...
msn.com
Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August
Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
U.S. consumer debt jumps as credit card interest rates surge, Fed report shows
U.S. household debt climbed at its fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit card balances surging even as interest rates that lenders charge to consumers hit a multi-decade high. Households added $351 billion in overall debt last quarter, taking the total to $16.5 trillion, according to...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Fed's Waller warns on inflation
Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday, unwinding some of last week's big price gains, after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank would not soften its stance on inflation. Last week, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes saw their largest weekly price gain since March 2020...
US News and World Report
Portugal's Finance Minister Sees 2022 Growth Above Target, Focus on Debt Cuts
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal expects economic growth of at least 6.7% this year, beating its 6.5% forecast on the back of domestic demand and tourism, helping the country further slash one of Europe's heaviest public debt burdens, its finance minister told Reuters. Despite a glum outlook in Europe amid high...
rigzone.com
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook
OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance. Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago.
Wells Fargo and HSBC Add Offshore Yuan to FX System
Wells Fargo and HSBC, two of the world’s largest banks, have added the offshore version of China’s yuan (CNH) to their blockchain-based foreign exchange (FX) settlement system. The offshore yuan is the fifth currency settled between the two banks, using a shared settlement ledger that includes American and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
