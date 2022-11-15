Read full article on original website
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
Fortis Buys Payment Logistics to Expand Tech Offerings
Embedded payments company Fortis is expanding its technology offerings by purchasing California payment technology firm Payment Logistics. “Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis,” Fortis said in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) news release.
Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants
Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
Sam’s Club Announces Major Membership Increases For the First Time in Nearly a Decade
The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is raising its membership fees. The company is doing so as a hedge against inflation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
UK FinTech Banked Raises $15M for US Expansion
U.K.-based FinTech Banked has raised over $15 million in a Series A round, according to a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The round was led by Insight Partners and supported by Citi, National Australia Bank Ventures, and Banked’s recently announced commercial partner Rapyd. The latest injection of capital means Banked has raised over $50 million to date.
seafoodsource.com
Director of liquidated UK seafood supplier The Upper Scale admits to misappropriating funds
Adrian Nunn, the managing director of Kent, U.K.-based The Upper Scale Limited, which went into liquidation in 2021, has been penalized by the U.K. government after admitting he misappropriated company funds. Founded in 2009, The Upper Scale was a supplier of seafood to foodservice establishments across London, with business operations...
Walmart Says Inventory is Down and $100K+ Shoppers Are Up
The country’s largest retail chain said Tuesday that its efforts to reduce inventory were paying off thanks in part to an increase in customers seeking price relief in the face of high inflation — especially more affluent households. For the three months that ended Oct. 31, Walmart said...
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand
Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
Spend Management Headaches Push SaaS Firms to Automated Systems
Spend Management Headaches Push SaaS Firms to Automated Systems. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution providers experience a bevy of challenges when managing their non-payroll spending. For one, these firms too often rely on time-consuming, inefficient manual processes to manage this spend, which includes suppliers’ invoices and employees’ expenses, leading to delays impacting critical parties. Another flaw of manual entry is its propensity for mistakes: Data entry errors remain the top challenge cited by the SaaS firm executives surveyed.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Venture Firm OurCrowd Expands Abu Dhabi Operations
Israeli online global venture firm OurCrowd has announced plans to significantly expand its Abu Dhabi operations. The plan includes a new venture capital (VC) office and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech hub enabled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in Abu Dhabi.
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
ffnews.com
Thai startup Beam raises US$2.5m seed funding to enable frictionless, one-click payments across SEA
Beam, a one-click checkout solution enabling frictionless payment for Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and social commerce industry, today announced US$2.5m in seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Partech Partners. The new funds will enable Beam to expand its services in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, increase hiring and grow merchant acquisition.
