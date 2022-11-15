ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Top Talk

Stat Dive: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The final two games of an incredible regular season are fast approaching. The 5th ranked Tennessee Volunteers are on the cusp of their first 10-win season in 15 years, with the potential 10th victory this next Saturday. That’s when the Volunteers head over to Williams-Brice Stadium to face off against the 6-4 South Carolina Gamecocks.
Rocky Top Talk

How to watch: Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Tennessee basketball is back in action tonight, looking to get things right after an ugly loss to Colorado over the weekend. The Volunteers will play host to Florida Gulf Coast at Thompson Boling Arena. Rick Barnes, who was understandably upset after the loss on Sunday, has promised lineup changes in...
Rocky Top Talk

Rick Barnes set to change starting lineup after loss to Colorado

How many of you had a 20 point scrimmage win against Gonzaga — then a loss to Colorado on the Tennessee basketball bingo card? That’s what we’ve got so far in this young season. The Volunteers were 15 point favorites in Nashville on Sunday, but the Buffaloes pulled away in the second half.
