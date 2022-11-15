ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
NBC New York

Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...

