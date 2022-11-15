Homeless man arrested, suspected of arson in fire at Carmichael alcohol recovery center

A homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that seriously damaged a Carmichael alcoholism recovery center earlier this month , authorities said.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Geoffrey Peña, a transient man from Sacramento, on Saturday in connection with the Nov. 7 fire at the Sunset No-Al Club , the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a social media post.

Peña was identified as the suspect using video surveillance footage, Metro Fire said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at Sunset No-Al, which has been located in the 5800 block of Gibbons Drive since 1970, according to its website.

No one was inside the recovery center at the time of the fire, which caused the building’s roof to partially collapse, Metro Fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Peña was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown on a felony charge of arson. His bail is set at $50,000, jail records show.