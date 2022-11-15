Read full article on original website
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
Upcoming Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in the Corridor [LIST]
Here are some of the big holiday craft & vendor markets happening in Linn, Jones, Benton, and Johnson County:. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. Friday, November 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
Eastern Iowa Man Continues to Cycle Despite Debilitating Stroke
A man from Marion, Iowa, named Richard Greer, refused to quit trying to get back on his bike, despite life throwing a wrench in his chain. Bicycling is one of the most popular outdoor sports/activities in the state of Iowa and this Iowan wasn't going to let a severe stroke prevent him from getting back to one of his favorite hobbies.
2 People Dead Following Cedar Rapids House Fire
Cedar Rapids Fire officials confirm that two people lost their lives during a house fire Thursday. KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE after someone reported smoke coming from the window of a house. When crews arrived, they began fighting the fire and search and rescue operations after witnesses stated that there were people inside the home. Inspectors cleared the main floor and eventually found the fire and two victims on the lower floor of the home.
Proposed New Performance Center in Eastern Iowa is a Game Changer
The city of Cedar Falls could potentially have a game-changer on its hands. Two potentially incredible facilities the community would offer new amenities for the community. KWWL reports the new Cedar Falls High School, which is set to open in 2024, could be joined by two state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Scheels Tiger Performance Center and an indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
25 Local Small Businesses to Shop This Holiday Season [GALLERY]
This week, we asked Iowans on Facebook what local stores are their favorite for picking out Christmas gifts. Here are 25 of the responses:. 25 Local Small Businesses to Shop This Holiday Season. If you're looking to support some small businesses here in the Cedar Rapids area this holiday season,...
Get Chicago Tickets Early With our Exclusive KDAT Presale Code!
The legendary rock band Chicago is coming to Eastern Iowa for a concert at the Xtream Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and 104.5 KDAT want to send YOU to the concert with our exclusive presale ticket options!. Continue scrolling to see our exclusive code. Hint hint, we're pretty partial...
UNI Faces Off with USD as Playoff Hopes are Dwindling
It's been nearly two weeks since the last time we've seen Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-3) take to the gridiron. It's almost as if everyone has moved on to basketball season. Not quite yet, Panther fans. With a potential playoff berth in the balance, Coach Mark Farley will lead his team...
Day Time, Cook Gets Record, and Panthers Hold to Playoff Hopes
With their playoff hopes on the line heading into the final game of the 2022 regular season, the Northern Iowa Panthers thrashed the South Dakota Coyotes, 58-14. And it wasn't even as close as the 44-point discrepancy showed. 49 of the UNI's points came in the first half, and 42...
Iowa Athlete’s Historic Performance Still Admired and Vilified
There are those who want to mark the 10th anniversary of Jack Taylor's historic feat with an asterisk, but it's hard to deny the teamwork and talent it took for him to achieve it. On November 20, 2012, the Grinnell basketball player scored an NCAA record 138 points--by himself--in a...
