Cedar Rapids Fire officials confirm that two people lost their lives during a house fire Thursday. KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE after someone reported smoke coming from the window of a house. When crews arrived, they began fighting the fire and search and rescue operations after witnesses stated that there were people inside the home. Inspectors cleared the main floor and eventually found the fire and two victims on the lower floor of the home.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO