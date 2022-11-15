ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

104.5 KDAT

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Man Continues to Cycle Despite Debilitating Stroke

A man from Marion, Iowa, named Richard Greer, refused to quit trying to get back on his bike, despite life throwing a wrench in his chain. Bicycling is one of the most popular outdoor sports/activities in the state of Iowa and this Iowan wasn't going to let a severe stroke prevent him from getting back to one of his favorite hobbies.
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

2 People Dead Following Cedar Rapids House Fire

Cedar Rapids Fire officials confirm that two people lost their lives during a house fire Thursday. KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE after someone reported smoke coming from the window of a house. When crews arrived, they began fighting the fire and search and rescue operations after witnesses stated that there were people inside the home. Inspectors cleared the main floor and eventually found the fire and two victims on the lower floor of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Proposed New Performance Center in Eastern Iowa is a Game Changer

The city of Cedar Falls could potentially have a game-changer on its hands. Two potentially incredible facilities the community would offer new amenities for the community. KWWL reports the new Cedar Falls High School, which is set to open in 2024, could be joined by two state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Scheels Tiger Performance Center and an indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks

Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict

Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

