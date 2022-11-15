Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Iowa
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, the Iowa-based supermarket chain Fareway Stores opened its newest Iowa grocery store location in Ogden.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
Last Minute Holiday Shopping Is Helping Iowans Save
We are just about a week away from Thanksgiving which means if you haven’t already, your running out of time to get your turkey. Whether you are the one making the meal or not, many of us still value that gathering of friends and family. But something we have been noticing the last few years is our holidays keep getting more and more expensive.
Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals
At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
Iowa: Avoid this Tricky Holiday Phone Scam with a Cute Name
"Smishing". It's not what your Aunt Mary is going to do to your face when she comes to visit for Thanksgiving. It's the term authorities are using for a new banking scam and they are warning you to look out for it. KCRG reports that the Iowa Credit Union Industry...
Upcoming Holiday Craft & Vendor Markets in the Corridor [LIST]
Here are some of the big holiday craft & vendor markets happening in Linn, Jones, Benton, and Johnson County:. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. Friday, November 18th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
KCJJ
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter
Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
Iowa, This Is How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Keep In Your Fridge
Thanksgiving is coming in hot and luckily so is the food. My family is small and we always make way too much food. To the point that we have at least 2 days worth of leftovers for all of us. We normally get the Hawaiian sweet rolls for leftover turkey & stuffing and make different things with the leftovers but the fact that we can't barrel through all of the food in one dinner is still the truth. There will always be leftovers and our fridge becomes a game of Tetris smushed with them.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Aunt Emmy’s Renovates Upstairs Manchester Loft for Short-Term Rental Stays
There’s a new place for visitors to stay in Manchester. The newly-renovated fully-furnished two-bedroom apartment is nestled in the heart of town right above Aunt Emmy’s downtown coffee shop. Owner Emily Kelchen says they spent several months renovating the 12-hundred foot space – which will be known as The Coffee Loft.
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
siouxcountyradio.com
Possible Record Price Paid For Farmland in Iowa
There might be a new record price paid for Iowa agland. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realth and Auction of Rock Valley handled the sale last Friday. He says they had several bidders for the land, all of whom were local farmers. He says the farm sold for $30,000 per acre, believing that might be a new record for the state of Iowa. Last month, 53 acres of Plymouth County land sold for over 26-thousand dollars an acre between Marcus and Remsen.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0