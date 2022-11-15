Read full article on original website

The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta
Share your Atlanta experience! Vote for the top local restaurants
Welcome to the first edition of Access Atlanta’s Best of Atlanta awards recognizing the best ATL has to offer. This unique experience allows Access Atlanta to collaborate with its readers. You have the chance to supply us with your personal preferences on everything from your favorite local hair salons and tattoo shops to dive bars, barbecue spots, farmers markets and more.
atlantafi.com
Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta
If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
Juan Farmer turns a passion for nightlife into a signature Atlanta eatery
Juan Farmer has an undeniable presence in Atlanta’s nightlife that spans over two decades. Farmer is one of the city’s definitive cool kids collaborating with various club owners over the years to create the Atlanta nightlife vibe that contributes to the city’s claim on influencing culture. Farmer says his passion for nightlife came from an innate ability to connect with people and to create an experience.
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 11:18 AM EST...
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
AccessAtlanta
Holiday travel: Best places to eat and drink at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, pre-flight dining options range from fast food to fine dining and everything in between. After all, it is the busiest airport in the world, and there is no doubt that it offers a diverse range of food options to accommodate all its passengers. If...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly activity or just want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving prep, there are plenty of things to do. Here are our top picks:. Enjoy the ultimate adult book fair. If you loved going to the book fair in elementary...
AccessAtlanta
Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants
Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
californianewswire.com
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
housebeautiful.com
Inside Our Fifth Annual Whole Home in Atlanta
We've been through this project before, but we've never done it quite like this. For our fifth annual Whole Home project, we tried something new: Instead of building a house from the ground up, we found an historic Atlanta home in need of some TLC. Then, we asked a team of forward-thinking designers to bring it back to its former glory with modern family living in mind.
atlantanewsfirst.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway coming to metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is coming to metro Atlanta and Atlanta News First is honored to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in hopes of raising over $1 million for the organization that gives back to families all over the globe.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead
Atlanta’s most affluent area is Buckhead. It would be located in what most metropolitan cities would call uptown. Between Buckhead’s roughly three-mile radius there is plenty of things to see and do. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population, despite...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
discoveratlanta.com
Top 10 Atlanta Attractions to Visit This Fall
Autumn in Atlanta is glorious. The heat and humidity wear off, and Atlanta’s top attractions offer exciting new programming for families, the over-21 crowd and even hard-to-please teenagers. Check out some of the best exhibits and events coming to Atlanta this fall. Illuminarium Atlanta. Illuminarium Atlanta is a permanent...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Hawks give back to thousands of families ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving is right around the corer, and some Atlanta Hawks are spending their day by giving back. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the team and State Farm are joining forces for a special pantry-stocking service event at the newly renovated ‘good neighbor pantry’. The...
MARTA driver celebrates 50 on the job, spotless record after 2 million miles of driving
ATLANTA, Ga. — MARTA is celebrating 50 years of service for one of their bus operators. Coy Dumas, Jr. joined MARTA, then known as Atlanta Transit, in 1972 as a bus operator. He covers routes in west Atlanta, currently operating Route 853 out of West Lake Station on the...
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào
Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
