ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Watch Florida Cops Arrest a Legally Blind Man After Confusing His Walking Stick for a Gun

Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been disciplined after a video of them arresting a legally blind man for refusing to show his ID went viral this week. The Washington Post reports Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter apologized to James Hodges, 61, calling his arrest for resisting an officer without violence "unacceptable." Hunter also said both officers involved in Hodges' arrest have been disciplined. One was demoted, both were suspended without pay for several days, and both will be required to go through remedial civil rights training.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
FLORIDA STATE
Shine My Crown

Graphic Video Emerges of Shanquella Robinson in Altercation Hours Before Her Mysterious Death

The hashtag #ShanquellaRobinson is circulating on social media after growing speculation suggests that her friends are hiding information about the 25-year-old’s death. Shanquella Robinson was vacationing in Cabo when she died from what her friends say was alcohol poisoning, but autopsy results tell another story. Robinson was in the Mexican city celebrating her birthday and died less than 24 hours after her arrival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
People

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'

John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Daily Beast

College Student Busted After Viral Video Shows Her Hurling Slurs at Black Student

A white University of Kentucky student was arrested after she was filmed using a racial slur and attacking two Black students on Sunday. Sophia Rosing, 22, was detained in the early hours at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center. A video of the incident appears to show Rosing using a racist term as she lashes out at a Black student working at a dormitory front desk. “Could you stop?” asks the victim in the clip. “Nope,” Rosing replies as she uses the slur over and over. Another video appears to show her singing the slur as an officer puts her in handcuffs. In a statement, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said: “To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been—and will continue to be—our top priority.”
LEXINGTON, KY
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision

In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Investigators comb Georgia landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon in eerie new images

The FBI has released chilling new images of investigators sifting through a Georgia landfill where missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried. The images offer an insight into the “gruelling” search for Quinton after it was revealed on Tuesday that evidence led authorities to believe that the 20-months-old’s remains were disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to a Waste Management landfill in Savannah.Quinton was reported missing on 5 October. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, made the 911 call reporting that she had woken up to find her son was gone and that she believed “someone...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy