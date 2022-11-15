Read full article on original website
F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail
Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
Watch Florida Cops Arrest a Legally Blind Man After Confusing His Walking Stick for a Gun
Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been disciplined after a video of them arresting a legally blind man for refusing to show his ID went viral this week. The Washington Post reports Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter apologized to James Hodges, 61, calling his arrest for resisting an officer without violence "unacceptable." Hunter also said both officers involved in Hodges' arrest have been disciplined. One was demoted, both were suspended without pay for several days, and both will be required to go through remedial civil rights training.
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out
A third video of the brutal beating of Jarret Hobbs has been released. The post Why Did Cops Brutally Attack Jarrett Hobbs? New Video Released As Attorney Bakari Sellers Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia Officials Investigating Police Officers Seen On Video Beating Black Man in Prison Cell
Yet another police beating has been captured on video and has gone viral. Investigators are looking into the latest incident, which was filmed at a jail in Camden County, Georgia on Sept. 3. According to The Associated Press, the video shows five deputies jumping on Jarrett Hobbs, who was booked...
Graphic Video Emerges of Shanquella Robinson in Altercation Hours Before Her Mysterious Death
The hashtag #ShanquellaRobinson is circulating on social media after growing speculation suggests that her friends are hiding information about the 25-year-old’s death. Shanquella Robinson was vacationing in Cabo when she died from what her friends say was alcohol poisoning, but autopsy results tell another story. Robinson was in the Mexican city celebrating her birthday and died less than 24 hours after her arrival.
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
Viral Video Shows White Man Holding Black Man by His Neck Over a ‘Stolen’ Bike
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a viral video that shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the throat and accusing him and his friends of stealing a bike, a police spokesperson said Monday. Police told VICE News the incident took place at around 4:40 p.m. on Oct....
Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver’s Face Leaving Chemical Burns — Victim Speaks Out
A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face. According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701. The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Police Ignored Reports Of Kidnapper Targeting Black Women Until A 22-Year-Old Black Woman Escaped From His Basement
Missouri police, who allegedly dismissed claims about a series of Black women being abducted, are facing backlash after one of the women escaped from a basement where she was being held captive. According to ABC News, the 22-year-old woman escaped from the home of 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett in Excelsior...
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in North Carolina, say they are 'overcome with grief'
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement released Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," said the parents, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
College Student Busted After Viral Video Shows Her Hurling Slurs at Black Student
A white University of Kentucky student was arrested after she was filmed using a racial slur and attacking two Black students on Sunday. Sophia Rosing, 22, was detained in the early hours at a campus dorm on charges of intoxication in a public place, assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to an online record from the Fayette County Detention Center. A video of the incident appears to show Rosing using a racist term as she lashes out at a Black student working at a dormitory front desk. “Could you stop?” asks the victim in the clip. “Nope,” Rosing replies as she uses the slur over and over. Another video appears to show her singing the slur as an officer puts her in handcuffs. In a statement, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said: “To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been—and will continue to be—our top priority.”
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision
In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
North Carolina teen charged as adult in murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods; Motive remains a mystery
North Carolina officials have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of murdering teenagers Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, on Sept. 17.
Deputies face suspension for arresting legally-blind man whose walking stick they thought was a gun
Two Florida deputies are facing suspension after they arrested a visually-impaired man while he was walking with his cane, which they mistook for a firearm, officials said.
Investigators comb Georgia landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon in eerie new images
The FBI has released chilling new images of investigators sifting through a Georgia landfill where missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried. The images offer an insight into the “gruelling” search for Quinton after it was revealed on Tuesday that evidence led authorities to believe that the 20-months-old’s remains were disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to a Waste Management landfill in Savannah.Quinton was reported missing on 5 October. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, made the 911 call reporting that she had woken up to find her son was gone and that she believed “someone...
