explorebigsky.com
Montana Made: ‘Cats boast 42 Treasure State natives on roster
The 121st rendition of the fiercest rivalry in college football will once again highlight some of the best football players who grew up in the Treasure State. Those Montana-made products will certainly have an influence on a contest with serious playoff ramifications. A total of 93 in-state products (including Montana...
explorebigsky.com
Planned wildfire management in Big Sky now active
Despite the alarming sight of smoke visible from Big Sky’s Town Center, a Nov. 16 Forest Service press release warned that crews will begin to burn debris piles this week and will continue throughout the winter. A Big Sky Fire Department official told EBS the burn is most likely on Jack Creek Road.
explorebigsky.com
Cat-Griz 2022: Helpful Links
Montana State University will host the Brawl of the Wild this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. BOZEMAN—Montana State University will host the annual Brawl of the Wild football game on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. Tickets for the game are sold out, but...
explorebigsky.com
BSCO gives update on winter trail use
With winter apparently here to stay, the Big Sky community has started to bundle up for casual outdoor strolls. As residents dig through closets for snowshoes and Nordic skis, the Big Sky Community Organization has started seasonal grooming operations. Since 2018, the BSCO has maintained 11 miles of groomed trail,...
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
montanarightnow.com
Official transporter for the Great Divide Trophy on the move for Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Brawl of the Wild. All eyes are on the coveted Great Divide Trophy. Earlier today, the grizzly locker room seven members of the football team hauled over trophy to find out just how much weight is at stake this weekend. They found out 306 pounds of trophy is heading over to Bozeman for yet another brawl.
KULR8
Fitzgerald Family Tree Stands Tall with Bobcat Branches and Griz Roots
Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan. “One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately
A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
406mtsports.com
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
Wind Chill: -25 Possible Overnight Thursday for Bozeman Area
With setup for such an incredibly busy weekend at hand, a Wind Chill Advisory for the Bozeman area and much of SW Montana is not terribly welcome. Wind chill of -25 are certainly possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It's almost a perfect storm. With a few inches of fresh...
Former Cat, Griz players from Butte recall Brawl of the Wild rivalry
Many players from both Montana State and Montana grew up with one another and were friends. But there are no friends during the Brawl of the Wild.
NBCMontana
Fresh snowfall on the way!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again
A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
montanasports.com
Q&A: ESPN's Rece Davis discusses College GameDay's visit to Bozeman, rivalry between Bobcats and Grizzlies
BILLINGS — ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast this week from the 121st football meeting between rivals Montana and Montana State on Saturday in Bozeman. The weekly three-hour pregame show will air beginning at 7 a.m. Mountain time. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.
explorebigsky.com
Mellott mystique: Star QB rises to meet the moments
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has thus far shown a penchant for rising to the occasion in big games for the Bobcats. The Cat-Griz contest, however, is an entirely different animal than your run of the mill game against Big Sky Conference leaders or FCS playoff games. This game is...
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
Multiple collisions with elk in Gallatin Gateway prompts MDT warning
Holly Pippel has been a Gateway resident for 25 years. She says there are many reasons elk are moving around so much causing accidents to occur on the highway.
