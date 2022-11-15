ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

explorebigsky.com

Montana Made: ‘Cats boast 42 Treasure State natives on roster

The 121st rendition of the fiercest rivalry in college football will once again highlight some of the best football players who grew up in the Treasure State. Those Montana-made products will certainly have an influence on a contest with serious playoff ramifications. A total of 93 in-state products (including Montana...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Planned wildfire management in Big Sky now active

Despite the alarming sight of smoke visible from Big Sky’s Town Center, a Nov. 16 Forest Service press release warned that crews will begin to burn debris piles this week and will continue throughout the winter. A Big Sky Fire Department official told EBS the burn is most likely on Jack Creek Road.
BIG SKY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Cat-Griz 2022: Helpful Links

Montana State University will host the Brawl of the Wild this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. BOZEMAN—Montana State University will host the annual Brawl of the Wild football game on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. Tickets for the game are sold out, but...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

BSCO gives update on winter trail use

With winter apparently here to stay, the Big Sky community has started to bundle up for casual outdoor strolls. As residents dig through closets for snowshoes and Nordic skis, the Big Sky Community Organization has started seasonal grooming operations. Since 2018, the BSCO has maintained 11 miles of groomed trail,...
BIG SKY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Official transporter for the Great Divide Trophy on the move for Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Brawl of the Wild. All eyes are on the coveted Great Divide Trophy. Earlier today, the grizzly locker room seven members of the football team hauled over trophy to find out just how much weight is at stake this weekend. They found out 306 pounds of trophy is heading over to Bozeman for yet another brawl.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Fitzgerald Family Tree Stands Tall with Bobcat Branches and Griz Roots

Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan. “One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
DILLON, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
BOZEMAN, MT
High School Football PRO

Helena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay

BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fresh snowfall on the way!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again

A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Mellott mystique: Star QB rises to meet the moments

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has thus far shown a penchant for rising to the occasion in big games for the Bobcats. The Cat-Griz contest, however, is an entirely different animal than your run of the mill game against Big Sky Conference leaders or FCS playoff games. This game is...
BOZEMAN, MT

