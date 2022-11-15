Read full article on original website
Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight
We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
Somerset County EMA Weather Drill
It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how they’d respond to a winter weather-related emergency.
Tesla causes traffic delays after catching fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker […]
Somerset Co. severe weather exercise held coincidentally on first heavy snowfall of season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how...
Somerset County Road Closure
Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
First of the season: winter weather advisory issued
STATE COLLEGE, PA – It may seem too soon for this, but the National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued the first winter weather advisory of the season for Clinton County:. From Tue 2 pm until Wed 11 am EST. Issued By. State College – PA, US,...
Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix
(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday’s first measurable snowfall in Centre County
The National Weather Service at State College tweeted Monday that the first snow or ice event of the season “often results in amplified impacts.”
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as First Measurable Snowfall of the Season Expected in Centre County
Centre County is expected to see its first measurable snowfall of the season beginning Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow...
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
Crash shuts down I-80 in Centre County: PennDOT
Update: Fatal crash on I-80 shuts down road eastbound for hours: report. A crash has shut down Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, according to PA511. As of 6:45 p.m., both eastbound lanes remained closed between the Snow Shoe and Milesburg exits, a distance of about 10 miles. It’s unclear...
PSP: Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bedford Co. during Tuesday's snowstorm
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday's snowstorm. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound along Route 96, otherwise known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control due to the snow on the roadway.
Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
First graders are shown holding signs and cheering on the veterans in the parade on Monday. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Passenger dies in semitrailer crash that shuts down I-80 in Centre County for hours
A passenger died Sunday in a semitrailer crash that closed a major highway in Centre County for more than nine hours, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report. Kulwant Singh, 48, of California, was killed when the driver of a 2016 Freightliner lost control about 3 p.m. along Interstate 80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, police wrote.
Troopers Investigating Hit-and-Run in Knox Township
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after troopers discovered a vehicle over an embankment with no operator in sight in Knox Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Wednesday by Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, near the intersection of Knox Dale Road and Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township, Jefferson County.
Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
