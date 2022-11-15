ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County EMA Weather Drill

It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how they’d respond to a winter weather-related emergency.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Road Closure

Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

First of the season: winter weather advisory issued

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It may seem too soon for this, but the National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued the first winter weather advisory of the season for Clinton County:. From Tue 2 pm until Wed 11 am EST. Issued By. State College – PA, US,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix

(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-80 in Centre County: PennDOT

Update: Fatal crash on I-80 shuts down road eastbound for hours: report. A crash has shut down Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, according to PA511. As of 6:45 p.m., both eastbound lanes remained closed between the Snow Shoe and Milesburg exits, a distance of about 10 miles. It’s unclear...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

First graders are shown holding signs and cheering on the veterans in the parade on Monday. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Investigating Hit-and-Run in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after troopers discovered a vehicle over an embankment with no operator in sight in Knox Township on Saturday morning. According to a release issued on Wednesday by Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, near the intersection of Knox Dale Road and Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township, Jefferson County.
abc27.com

Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

