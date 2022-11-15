NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.

NEW MARKET, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO