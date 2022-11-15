Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. woman charged after mother dies in hospital, police say
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
wymt.com
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
Crews work house fire in East Knox County
Rural Metro Fire crews worked a house fire in East Knox County Thursday morning that reportedly could have been started by an overturned candle.
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
q95fm.net
Investigators Releasing Information About Fatal Plane Crash in Harlan County
Federal investigators are releasing information concerning the deadly plane crash that happened in Harlan County November 3rd, near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. A man originally from Middlesboro, 55 year old Dr. David Sanford was killed in the crash. Sanford was living in Knoxville. He was the only person on the plane during the crash.
wymt.com
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
wvlt.tv
Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
wvlt.tv
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Deputies Team Up With Other Agencies To Arrest 22 In “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with detectives, deputies, their K-9 teams and other area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 people during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”. The charges of those arrested ranged from trafficking, possession of heroin, meth, hydrocodone and cocaine, drug indictment warrants, probation violations, persistent felony offenders and complaint warrants. The arrests were the result of investigations over the last several weeks. Those arrested were identified as:
wymt.com
Child dies in Bell County house fire
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
Middlesboro jewelry store heist under investigation
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Middlesboro, Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
