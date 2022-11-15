(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO