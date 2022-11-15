ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Western New York eyes weekend deluge of lake-effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) – Parts of Western New York state woke up on Friday to nearly 2 feet (0.6 meter) of “lake effect” snow, about half of the total accumulations that forecasters say squalls blowing in from Lake Erie could dump on Buffalo and other cities this weekend.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis

(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
Four area teams headed to MN state football semifinals

(KFGO/KNFL) Four area Minnesota high school football teams are headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for state semifinal play starting on Thursday. Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami are in the 9-man semifinals on Thursday. W/H-N (12-0) faces Section 7 champion Mountain Iron-Buhl at 10:30 AM Thursday. The Warriors blanked Red Rock Central in the quarterfinals last week 37-0.
