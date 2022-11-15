Read full article on original website
Minnesota-based Hansen Elevator banned from doing business in ND for second time
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minn. is banned from doing business in North Dakota for a second time. Stutsman County District Court found owner David Hansen engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for...
Western New York eyes weekend deluge of lake-effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) – Parts of Western New York state woke up on Friday to nearly 2 feet (0.6 meter) of “lake effect” snow, about half of the total accumulations that forecasters say squalls blowing in from Lake Erie could dump on Buffalo and other cities this weekend.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
Four area teams headed to MN state football semifinals
(KFGO/KNFL) Four area Minnesota high school football teams are headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for state semifinal play starting on Thursday. Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami are in the 9-man semifinals on Thursday. W/H-N (12-0) faces Section 7 champion Mountain Iron-Buhl at 10:30 AM Thursday. The Warriors blanked Red Rock Central in the quarterfinals last week 37-0.
Proposed Sanford-Fairview merger under scrutiny at legislature, attorney general’s office
ST. PAUL, Minn – A spokesman said the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has “opened an investigation” of whether the proposed merger of Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services with South Dakota-based Sanford Health complies with charity and nonprofit laws or would have “any possible effects on competition.”
