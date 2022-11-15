YCSO ARRESTS MAN FOR ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE IN CORDES LAKES. On Saturday, November 12th at approximately 1:15 p.m. YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call that a woman had been shot at a residence located on Marble Canyon Way in Cordes Lakes. Preliminary information was that the woman, 43 years old who lives next door to the alleged assailant, went to his residence to inform him that his dog was loose. The suspect, Joshua Johnson, 31 years old, shot her in the neck while she was trying to speak with him. The victim was able to take cover behind a large tree trimming truck with the help of some of her neighbors.

CORDES LAKES, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO