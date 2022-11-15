Read full article on original website
Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the Fall Juried Student Exhibition. New work by Yavapai College Prescott Visual Arts Department Students. Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!. More than 60 works of art by Yavapai College Prescott’s Visual Arts students will go...
“The Mexican Gothic Visual Art Exhibition.”
Immersive art experience complements latest Literary Southwest book, author spotlight. The Yavapai College Boyd Tenney Library, the Literary Southwest and the YC Prescott Art Gallery are collaborating to share a unique visual art experience around the novel “Mexican Gothic” and author Silvia Moreno-Garcia during and after her visit in February.
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary is Sunday at YC. Yavapai College Film and Media Arts is presenting a free screening of the new documentary, “Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Building 19 on the YC Prescott campus. The film,...
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.
City of Prescott Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022. City Offices, Library and Solid Waste Collection Schedule. The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The...
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
Jaime’s Local Love: The Haunted Hamburger
JEROME, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Haunted Hamburger opened 28 years ago in Verde Valley, and it has quite the history. Owners Eric & Michelle Jurisin were on a road trip up from the Valley to Jerome when they fell in love with the beautiful vast views. They drove by the building that now holds the Haunted Hamburger and knew right then that it would be theirs. They moved into the building while creating the restaurant and even raised their children there.
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee seeks members
Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee seeks members to review proposed land management projects and funding. The Prescott National Forest is seeking nominees to fill 9 vacancies on the 15-member Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). RACs are chartered under the Secure Rural Schools & Community Self Determination Act, which was recently extended...
Laurin Custis Named Yavapai County Elections Director
Laurin Custis Named Yavapai County Elections Director by Board of Supervisors. At the regular Board of Supervisors meeting, on November 16, 2022, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Laurin Custis as the Yavapai County Elections Director effective November 27, 2022. Laurin has been the Program Administrator...
Yavapai County Closed for Thanksgiving
In honor of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Yavapai County buildings, including the Arizona Superior Courts, and the Sheriff’s Office, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th. County offices will once again be open on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The Development Services Department online...
SINGLE ENGINE AIRPLANE CRASHES IN MAZATZAL WILDERNESS AREA
SINGLE ENGINE AIRPLANE CRASHES IN MAZATZAL WILDERNESS AREA. On Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area.
Roughrider Men’s Basketball Earns First Home Win
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team defeated the Navajo Technical University Skyhawks 92-75 on Tuesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium, earning the program’s first home victory in over a decade to move to 2-2 on the young season. Freshman forward Evan Joyner picked up where he left off...
YCSO ARRESTS MAN FOR ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE IN CORDES LAKES
YCSO ARRESTS MAN FOR ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE IN CORDES LAKES. On Saturday, November 12th at approximately 1:15 p.m. YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call that a woman had been shot at a residence located on Marble Canyon Way in Cordes Lakes. Preliminary information was that the woman, 43 years old who lives next door to the alleged assailant, went to his residence to inform him that his dog was loose. The suspect, Joshua Johnson, 31 years old, shot her in the neck while she was trying to speak with him. The victim was able to take cover behind a large tree trimming truck with the help of some of her neighbors.
