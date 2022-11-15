ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits in south-central Pennsylvania

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions after snow moved through south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, PennDOT released the following statement:. "PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. "Due to the winter storm impacting the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction season isn't done quite yet: PennDOT weekly roundup

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates As work winds down in 2022, PennDOT is providing a mid-November update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Continues

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running

LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

String of break-ins at laundromats

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County

11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team

South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
yourerie

Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice

Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump’s potential …. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump's potential run for 2024 election. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Community leaders...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

