WGAL
UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits in south-central Pennsylvania
PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions after snow moved through south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, PennDOT released the following statement:. "PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. "Due to the winter storm impacting the...
Hurricane Nicole may have contributed to wall collapse in Bellefonte, PennDOT official said
South Water Street in Bellefonte is still one lane after a wall collapsed Saturday. The cost and time frame of the repairs are yet to be determined.
PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Construction season isn't done quite yet: PennDOT weekly roundup
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates As work winds down in 2022, PennDOT is providing a mid-November update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024. ...
Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Continues
It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
Tesla causes traffic delays after catching fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker […]
wtaj.com
Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight
We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
Canyon Pizza temporarily closed in State College for health code violations
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Canyon Pizza, located on East Beaver Avenue in State College, was shut down Tuesday due to multiple health code violations. The popular pizza restaurant had a closed notice attached to its window on Nov. 15 stating the restaurant was closed by order of the State College Borough Neighborhood and Community […]
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for November 15, 2022
This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
therecord-online.com
Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running
LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County
11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team
South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
yourerie
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump’s potential …. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump's potential run for 2024 election. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Community leaders...
