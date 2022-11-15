ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

City of Ocala to host Cooking Oil Recycling Day on November 29

The City of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday, November 29. According to the city, the event will take place at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2 (4200 SE 24th Street) on Tuesday, November 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Light Up Ocala 101

If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County launches anti-litter campaign

During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, Solid Waste Director Mark Johnson and Solid Waste Resources Liaison Lucy Flores kicked off an anti-litter campaign in Marion County. The campaign invites the community to “step up, pick it up, and don’t litter to help...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel

Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Farm City Week begins in Marion County

At the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Tuesday, the commissioners declared the week of November 16 to November 23 as “Farm City Week.”. The board presented Lynn Nobles, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension – Marion County, with a proclamation recognizing the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two people rescued from Johnson Lake

Two people were rescued and one is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon water incident on Johnson Lake. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, units from Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a water rescue incident on Johnson Lake near Lindsey Phillips Park east of US 301. Upon arrival, emergency responders found one patient in the middle of the lake who possibly experienced a medical emergency while on a watercraft and fell off the craft into the water.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital

The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
ocala-news.com

Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced

The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open

A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years. That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for...
HOMOSASSA, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services

The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
OCALA, FL

