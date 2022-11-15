Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host Cooking Oil Recycling Day on November 29
The City of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday, November 29. According to the city, the event will take place at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2 (4200 SE 24th Street) on Tuesday, November 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland...
wmfe.org
Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way’s ThanksGiveAway
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving. The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday — or any other reason — are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.
WCJB
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
Light Up Ocala 101
If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
ocala-news.com
Second Harvest, First Step Food Bank merger to expand hunger relief efforts in Marion County
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is preparing to expand its hunger relief efforts into Marion County through a merger with First Step Food Bank, Inc., an organization that has served the local community since 1992. The merging of these two organizations is expected to lead to increased food...
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
ocala-news.com
Winter Break Camps returning to Brick City Adventure Park, Forest Community Center
Registration is now open for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming Winter Break Camps, which will be held at Brick City Adventure Park and the Forest Community Center. During the Winter Break Camps, participating children will get to interact with their peers while taking part in a...
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22
Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:. Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches anti-litter campaign
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, Solid Waste Director Mark Johnson and Solid Waste Resources Liaison Lucy Flores kicked off an anti-litter campaign in Marion County. The campaign invites the community to “step up, pick it up, and don’t litter to help...
ocala-news.com
Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange to host ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch in February
The City of Ocala will host an ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch event on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Magnolia Art Xchange, and tickets will go on sale later this week. The event, which is in partnership with Magnolia Art Xchange (MAX),...
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel
Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
ocala-news.com
Farm City Week begins in Marion County
At the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Tuesday, the commissioners declared the week of November 16 to November 23 as “Farm City Week.”. The board presented Lynn Nobles, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension – Marion County, with a proclamation recognizing the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two people rescued from Johnson Lake
Two people were rescued and one is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon water incident on Johnson Lake. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, units from Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a water rescue incident on Johnson Lake near Lindsey Phillips Park east of US 301. Upon arrival, emergency responders found one patient in the middle of the lake who possibly experienced a medical emergency while on a watercraft and fell off the craft into the water.
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open
A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and a vendor that allows the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years. That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
