Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 15, 2022
The ribbon will be cut this weekend unveiling the latest new beltway in the commonwealth that will allow teams from all over the state to “cruise to Cumberland Valley.”. Following 24 consecutive seasons of the football championships being decided at Hersheypark Stadium, the PIAA has moved the annual December event to renovated Cumberland Valley High School.
West Middlesex High School boys’ basketball preview
Coach Tyler Babcock returns for his second season at the helm of West Middlesex basketball.
‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— When it comes to big time players making big time plays, it doesn’t get any better than what Cam Standish did on Wednesday inside of Governor Mifflin’s stadium. Because just when it seemed as if the PIAA 2A semifinal matchup between Mechanicsburg and Villa Maria was...
Former G-A coach Rick Lewis named new Shippensburg boys basketball head coach
With the season approaching, Shippensburg needed to act fast to replace Ray Staver, who resigned as head coach last week. The team now has its leader, as the Shippensburg school board unanimously approved on Monday the hiring of Rick Lewis to be the next boys head basketball coach. Rick Lewis is no stranger...
Shippensburg University sports: Falco named top quarterback
Shippensburg University freshman quarterback Evan A. Falco was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Football Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday afternoon, marking his first career weekly award from the league. Falco completed 16-of-32 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and did not commit a...
District 10 rematch headlines Friday’s Game of the Week
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
WFMZ-TV Online
PIAA 2A/1A boys soccer semifinals
Northwestern, Moravian Academy to play for PIAA titles. Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend.
PIAA soccer semifinals postponed to Wednesday ahead of winter weather
Central Dauphin defeats CB East 2-0 in PIAA Class 4A girls high school soccer game Three Mid-Penn soccer teams will have to wait another 24 hours to attempt to earn a state championship berth. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball team outlasts Philipsburg-Osceola, reaches state final
A pair of district champions battled for five games Wednesday at Punxsutawney High School with a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball championship on the line. In a packed gym, a boisterous crowd saw District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola deliver the first shot with a dominant win in Game 1.
Shippensburg University sports: #2 field hockey defeats Mercyhurst
The #2 Shippensburg University field hockey team defeated Mercyhurst, 5-0, to end its regular season and secure the No. 2 seed in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon at Saxon Stadium. Shippensburg (15-2, 7-2 PSAC) had five goals from five different players. Freshman Plinke Hillen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny volleyball avenges WPIAL loss, beats Pine-Richland in state semis
Two weeks ago, North Allegheny left the WPIAL girls volleyball championships disappointed, but one positive that came from the loss to Pine-Richland was a lesson about where the Tigers needed to improve. They applied that lessons Tuesday night and got some revenge, earning a 3-1 win over the Rams in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 16, 2022: Seneca Valley, Winchester Thurston make state finals
Seneca Valley avenged its loss in last year’s PIAA finals and earned a berth in the state championship game for the third straight year with a 2-0 victory over Conestoga in the Class 4A semifinals Wednesday night in Chambersburg. After a scoreless first half, Max Marcotte finished off a...
