Portland, OR

Jarivera
7d ago

Oregon didn’t vote gun control in 7 counties voted it in and 29 voted no this is why the greater Idaho movement is being pushed so hard 7 counties run Oregon despite what the rest of our state wants

B - R
7d ago

Unfortunately, Democrats are to stupid to realize this will get put down because it's unconstitutional and has been nothing more than another complwte waste of taxpayer dollars as this gets struck down in court.

wfwatkins
7d ago

The Second Amendment wasn't written to protect our hunting rights. It was written so We the People could defend ourselves against the tyranny of our government. It was designed so We the People could keep and bear the same Arms as the Military .That also stands true with High Capacity Magazines. It's hard to protect yourself if you have to reload after 10 shoots when the enemy has 30 shoots.

