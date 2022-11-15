Earlier this year, NPR began using an interesting term: “revenge travel.” This Thanksgiving, a good many travel experts have adopted the catchphrase. "Revenge travel" is one of the terms we've been throwing around,” said Matthew Code, public and government affairs director at AAA Idaho/Oregon. “Where during the pandemic people were very limited in their options, now they see this as not only desirable but essential to reconnect with loved ones, to see some of the places they haven't been able to see lately and to reconnect on some of those big family traditions.”

