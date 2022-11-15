Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others
JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber Is Going to Be the Last Man Standing
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uber Technologies Inc: "Uber is a stock that you have to own for a while. ... It's going to be the last man standing, and that's why I like Uber."
NBC Los Angeles
Ticketmaster's Largest Shareholder Blames Massive Demand − Including From Bots − for Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco
Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, has faced longstanding criticism about its size and power in the entertainment industry. People amplified their complaints this week when tickets for Taylor Swift upcoming "Eras" tour went on presale on Ticketmaster's website. Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, which owns a...
NBC Los Angeles
Never Seen ‘Such a Complete Failure' of Corporate Controls, Says New FTX CEO Who Also Oversaw Enron Bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
Comments / 0