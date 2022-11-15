ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ross Stores — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others

JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
NBC Los Angeles

Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty

Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber Is Going to Be the Last Man Standing

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uber Technologies Inc: "Uber is a stock that you have to own for a while. ... It's going to be the last man standing, and that's why I like Uber."

Comments / 0

Community Policy